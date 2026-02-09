Ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the state BJP held a meeting of its 13-member Election Manifesto Committee in Chennai, chaired by President Nainar Nagendran and attended by senior leaders like L Murugan and Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Ahead of the forthcoming 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the State BJP on Monday held a meeting of its 13-member Election Manifesto Committee in Chennai. The meeting held at the party's state headquarters, 'Kamalayam' was chaired by the Tamil Nadu BJP State President Nainar Nagendran.

Nagendran said that the meeting was attended by Union Minister of State L Murugan and others were among those present at the consultation meeting that "was held for all state office-bearers of Tamil Nadu BJP, who have been touring all assembly constituencies as part of the preparations for our 2026 assembly elections." He posted photographs from today's meeting on his X handle.

Key Leaders on Poll Preparations

Former Telangana Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, who heads the poll committee took to her social media platforms to say that the meeting "discussed key inputs and people-centric ideas for the upcoming election." Soundararajan, said that the BJP's national election in-charge for Tamil Nadu Aravind Menon and the party's national co-incharge for the State Pongalatti Sudhakar Reddy, along with other party functionaries, were present.

"BL Sanosh the organising general secretary, is here to guide us as to how to go organizationally as well as politically. Nainar Nagendran is presiding over this meeting, and all cadres and election in-charges are geared up for this," BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy said.

Manifesto Committee Details

Members of the poll manifesto committe include party's State vice-presidents VP Duraisamy, KP Ramalingam, P Kanagasabapathy, and State general secretaries Raama Sreenivasan and Karthiyayini. Other members include C Narasimhan, KS Radhakrishnan, ANS Prasad and R Arjuna Moorthy. The 13-member committee was officially constituted in January 2026 by Nainar Nagenthran and aims to reflect the "Makkalukkaga Makkalidamirundhu" (For the people, from the people) outreach campaign that BJP launched to gather opinions from the public.

Focus on Public Outreach

Meanwhile, Soundararajan said she received a memorandum for the Election Manifesto from the BJP Weavers Cell State President Annadurai. She also posted a photograph of the meeting on her social media platform X. The poll committee members had earlier visited weavers and sought inputs from them on boosting the handloom sector.

Tamil Nadu Assembly 2021 Results

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won 5, VCK won 4, and others won 8. (ANI)