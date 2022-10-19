Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu Assembly: EPS, AIADMK legislators detained for staging hunger strike over party seat feud

    The more powerful EPS faction has appointed a new deputy leader and has written several letters requesting that OPS not be seated next to EPS. Speaker M Appavu has stated that he is investigating the matter.

    Tamil Nadu Assembly: EPS, AIADMK legislators detained for staging hunger strike over party seat feud - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

    Police detained Opposition Leader Edapaddi K Palaniswami (EPS) and other AIADMK legislators on Wednesday as they attempted to stage a hunger strike outside the Tamil Nadu assembly over the Speaker's refusal to remove rival faction leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) from the AIADMK deputy leader's seat.

     

     

    The EPS faction, the more powerful of the two, has appointed a new deputy leader and has written several letters requesting that OPS be seated somewhere other than next to EPS. These leaders were ejected from the House on Tuesday for disrupting proceedings over the issue.

    Speaker M Appavu has said that he is looking into it. "No one can order me a seat," he said.

    EPS and OPS are former chief ministers who jointly led the AIADMK after J Jayalalitha's death until their feud became public earlier this year.

    EPS claimed to the media outside the assembly on Tuesday that the Speaker did not follow the majority decision in the AIADMK in electing RB Udayakumar as the party's deputy leader in the Vidhan Sabha, replacing OPS. "O Panneerselvam (OPS) and his supporters were kicked out of the party. The Speaker appears to be acting on the suggestion of the ruling DMK," EPS claimed.

    Throughout the chaos on Tuesday, OPS, the leader of a rival AIADMK faction, sat calmly next to EPS.

    The Speaker barred any discussion of AIADMK factionalism during Question Hour, which is reserved for people's concerns. He told EPS that he would be able to address the leadership issue later. But the leader of the opposition stood firm.

    A visibly irritated Speaker said, "I understand you've all come with the intention of upsetting the proceedings. This is not a good sign."

    When the AIADMK members refused to leave, the Speaker issued a warning and ordered the marshals to evict EPS and his MLAs.

    Also Read: Tamil Nadu assembly session: Speaker Appavu evicts EPS, supporting MLAs amid ruckus; check details

    Also Read: AIADMK leadership war: EPS takes over as general secretary, Panneerselvam expelled

    Also Read: Rift between EPS and OPS widens; VS Sasikala will return to 'set right' AIADMK, reveals audio clip

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    DefExpo 2022: IAF to phase out Mig-29, Mirage and Jaguar fighter jets by 2035; LCA Mk2 will replace them

    DefExpo 2022: IAF to phase out Mig-29, Mirage and Jaguar fighter jets by 2035; LCA Mk2 will replace them

    Delhi AQI reaches hazardous level at 317 as Diwali approaches no relief soon gcw

    Delhi AQI reaches 'hazardous' level at 317 as Diwali approaches, no relief soon

    Congress president polls: Meet those who led the grand old party - adt

    Congress president polls: Meet those who led the grand old party

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP releases names of 62 candidates; check entire list here - adt

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP releases names of 62 candidates; check entire list here

    Asianet News Dialogues: Former CEC Dr SY Quraishi on meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Muslim population

    Exclusive: 'No Muslim will have an objection to being called Bharatiya Mussalman'

    Recent Stories

    DefExpo 2022: IAF to phase out Mig-29, Mirage and Jaguar fighter jets by 2035; LCA Mk2 will replace them

    DefExpo 2022: IAF to phase out Mig-29, Mirage and Jaguar fighter jets by 2035; LCA Mk2 will replace them

    Chetan Sharma fate hangs in the balance as BCCI may rejig National Selection Committee-ayh

    Chetan Sharma's fate hangs in the balance as BCCI may rejig National Selection Committee

    Delhi AQI reaches hazardous level at 317 as Diwali approaches no relief soon gcw

    Delhi AQI reaches 'hazardous' level at 317 as Diwali approaches, no relief soon

    BBOSE Result 2022: Class 10, 12 results for June declared; know steps here - adt

    BBOSE Result 2022: Class 10, 12 results for June declared; know steps here

    Want to have BIKINI body like Kim Kardashian and her sisters? Here are 5 ways Kardashian-Jenner sisters lost their FAT RBA

    Want to have BIKINI body like Kim Kardashian and her sisters? 5 ways Kardashian-Jenner sisters lost their FAT

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon