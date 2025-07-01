Ajith Kumar, a temple security guard, allegedly died in police custody after he was picked up by the police for questioning following a complaint filed by two women, alleging that about 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery had gone missing from their car.

Madurai: Following outrage over the custodial death of a temple death guard in Sivagangai, the Tamil Nadu government has transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the CB-CID can continue the investigation, but a CBI probe will ensure greater transparency. Sivaganga District Superintendent of Police, Ashish Rawat, was shunted out after the incident and posted him on "compulsory wait" at the office of Director General of Police (DGP) in Chennai.

Ajith Kumar, a temple security guard, allegedly died in police custody in Tamil Nadu's Sivagangai district. Kumar was picked up by the police for questioning following a complaint filed by two women, Sivakami and her daughter Nikitha, who alleged that about 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery had gone missing from their car.

Stalin says sorry to family members

On Tuesday, Stalin assured the family of the 29-year-old stating that that his government will take strict action against those responsible. Stalin spoke with Kumar's family, conveying his condolences and emotional support. Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation KR Periyakaruppan visited the grieving family at their residence and handed over the phone for them to talk with the Chief Minister Stalin. He vowed to ensure punishment for those who failed in their duty and committed the crime and assured the family that the government will stand by them and provide necessary support. "Sorry ma," he reportedly said.

In a separate tweet, CM Stalin said, “The cruelty that happened to the Thiruppuvanam youth should not happen to anyone, a mistake that no one can justify! The government will surely ensure punishment for those who failed in their duty and committed the crime! It will stand as a consolation for the affected family!”

Video of custodial death emerges

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday heard a suo motu case concerning the alleged custodial death. During the hearing, advocate Henri Tiphagne submitted photographs as evidence, alleging that Ajith Kumar was beaten with plastic pipes and iron rods. A video showing the police assaulting Ajith Kumar was also played before the judges.



Advocate Marish Kumar had earlier filed a petition in this case, which is currently under hearing. Advocate Henri Tiphagne has also filed a petition seeking to be added as a petitioner in the case, and his plea is being heard as well. During the hearing, the judge asked, "Why did the police not register a case even after a jewellery theft complaint was filed?"

Six police personnel suspended

Tamil Nadu government had already suspended six police personnel from duty in connection with the custodial death of Ajithkumar, who died during an inquiry conducted on June 28, in Sivaganga district. An official statement from the Tamil Nadu government stated that all the legal procedures mandated in custodial death cases have been properly and transparently followed, and appropriate investigations have been conducted.



As per these procedures, a post-mortem report was obtained, and without any delay, further actions were taken as soon as the report was received last night, as per the statement.

Based on the findings of the post-mortem, the case has now been converted into a criminal case, and five police personnel have been arrested in connection with the incident, the statement added. A case has been officially registered at the Tirupuvanam Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act, and has been forwarded for judicial investigation.

