Four people of a family from Salem died in a road accident in Negamam, Tamil Nadu, after their car collided with a lorry. One minor has been hospitalised. The lorry driver has been secured, and police have initiated an investigation.

Four people were killed in a fatal road accident on Monday in Tamil Nadu's Negamam, police official said.

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Details of the Collision

The accident took place when a car travelling from Pollachi towards Palladam collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

Police said the car was carrying five members of a family, including Dhanapal (37), his wife Menaga (35), Sneha (23), Kaniska (17), and Surjith (12), all residents of Salem district.

Police Account and Aftermath

According to the Negamam police information, the lorry driver, Saravanan (39), while driving from Palladam towards Pollachi, allegedly lost control and rammed into the car in a rash and negligent manner.

Dhanapal, Menaga, and Sneha died on the spot. Kaniska and Surjith sustained injuries and were taken to the Government Hospital, Pollachi. Later, Kaniska was declared dead by doctors, while Surjith was referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Investigation Underway

Negamam Police said the lorry driver Saravanan has been secured, and further investigation is underway.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)