'Will protect Bharat from corrupt': PM Modi vows to take big decisions in first 100 days of 3rd term (WATCH)

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the opposition INDIA bloc, asserting that attacks against him won't deter the fight against corruption. He vowed to take action against individuals involved in graft regardless of their stature.

"When Modi is fighting the battle against corruption with full strength, these people have formed the INDI alliance. They think they will intimidate Modi, but for me, my Bharat is my family and I am taking steps to protect it from the corrupt," the prime minister said addressing his first rally in Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

Modi's response came amidst a rally by prominent figures of the INDIA bloc at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, backing AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and JMM leader Hemant Soren, both arrested on corruption charges. They accused the prime minister of employing dictatorial tactics.

Addressing the situation, Modi remarked that certain individuals are disturbed by his anti-corruption measures.

"I am fighting a big battle to save my country from the corrupt. That is why they are behind bars today and not getting bail even from the Supreme Court," Modi said in a public address in Meerut.

"The election is a fight between two camps. On one side you have the NDA committed to eradicating corruption, on the other side is the INDI Alliance focused on protecting corrupt leaders. You have to decide whether corruption should be removed or not," he added.

"Corrupt people should listen... no matter how many attacks you make on Modi, this is Modi, he is not going to stop. No matter how big the corrupt person is, action will definitely be taken. The one who has looted the country will have to give it back. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

Bringing up the Katchatheevu island matter, Modi criticized the Congress and the opposition coalition for allegedly endangering the nation's unity and sovereignty.

"Today, yet another anti-India conduct of Congress has been exposed. The island of Katchatheevu, which lies between India and Sri Lanka and is extremely important from the perspective of national security, was given away by Congress after independence. India is still paying for the misdoings of the Congress government," he said.

Modi emphasized that the 2024 Lok Sabha election isn't solely about forming a government but about crafting a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). He noted that his government is in the process of charting the roadmap for the next five years.

He praised Meerut as the birthplace of "revolution and revolutionaries," citing leaders like Chaudhary Charan Singh who have made significant contributions to the nation.

"Our government has already started preparations for the third term. We are making a roadmap for the coming five years. Work is going on rapidly on what major decisions we have to take in the first 100 days. In the last 10 years, you have seen only a trailer of development, now we have to take the country much further," he said.

The prime minister said he has lived in poverty and "that is why Modi understands very well the sorrow of every poor, the pain of every poor, the suffering of every poor".

"So I made schemes to address every concern of the poor. We have not only empowered the poor, but we have also given them back their self-respect," PM Modi added.

Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, who recently became part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, appeared on stage with the prime minister during the rally.

Also in attendance were Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini, and veteran actor Arun Govil, known for his role in the TV serial 'Ramayan,' who is contesting as the BJP candidate in the Meerut Lok Sabha seat.