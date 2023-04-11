Taking away MP tag won't stop me from representing people of Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP

In March this year, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as the MP from Wayanad after being convicted and sentenced in a criminal defamation case.

Congress leader and disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (April 11) slammed BJP and said the BJP taking away his MP "tag" will not stop him from representing the people of Wayanad or intimidate him from raising questions.

The Congress leader was speaking at a public meeting in the border district of Wayanad in Kerala where he arrived for the first time after his disqualification as an MP.

"Member of Parliament is a tag. It is a post. So, BJP can take away the tag, the post, the house and they can even jail me, but they cannot stop me from representing the people of Wayanad. I am surprised that even after so many years, BJP has not understood its opponent," he said.

"They do not understand that their opponent will not get intimidated. They think I will get scared by sending police to my house or that I will be disturbed if my house is taken away," he further said.

In March this year, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as the MP from Wayanad after being convicted and sentenced in a criminal defamation case.

He and his sister Priyanka Gandhi participated in a roadshow called 'Satyameva Jayate' in Kalpetta where only the national flag was used instead of the party flags.

On Tuesday, thousands of people, including UDF leaders and workers, turned up at Kalpetta in the border district of Kerala to welcome Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in his former Lok Sabha constituency along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi after his disqualification as an MP.

Hundreds of UDF workers lined up at Kalpetta for the roadshow called 'Satyameva Jayate' holding the Indian flag. Several people across all age groups gathered on the roadside to welcome Gandhi as he travelled to the public meeting venue on a truck accompanied by his sister and senior party leaders from Kerala.

The Gandhis arrived in Wayanad on a helicopter and then travelled to the venue on a truck which had to inch along in view of the thousands, carrying placards of his photograph, who had turned up to show their support for him.

(With inputs from PTI)