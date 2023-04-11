'You can run, but…': Punjab Police sends video message to Amritpal Singh after aide's arrest

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taking to Twitter, the Punjab Police shared a before and after the arrest video of Papalpreet Singh and said, "'You can run, but you can't hide from the long arm of the law'. Punjab Police #arrested Papalpreet Singh, main associate of #AmritpalSingh."

    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    Punjab Police on Tuesday (April 11) sent out a direct message to pro-_Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh, a day after Papalpreet Singh, was arrested from Amritsar district under the National Security Act and said, "You can run, but you can't hide from the long arm of the law."

    On Tuesday, Papalpreet Singh was sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail, police said.

    "We urge citizens to maintain peace & harmony in the region," the Punjab Police added. A team led by deputy superintendent of police Sanjiv Kumar left Amritsar on Tuesday morning with Papalpreet Singh for Dibrugarh Jail in Assam.

    They took a flight from the Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport. Papalpreet Singh has also been alleged to have been in contact with Pakistan's ISI. Amritpal Singh, a Khalistan sympathiser, is still at large after escaping police in Jalandhar district on March 18.

    On Monday, Punjab's inspector general of police headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill announced that Papalpreet Singh was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA). Papalpreet was arrested by the Amritsar Rural Police from the Kathu Nangal area. Gill stated that Papalpreet Singh was wanted in six cases and that action against him will be taken as per the law.

    Papalpreet Singh had appeared in several pictures with Amritpal Singh, the leader of the pro-Khalistan organisation "Waris Punjab De". Amritpal Singh debunked his status as a wanted person on March 30 in a brand-new video, promising to show up in public shortly.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2023, 4:00 PM IST
