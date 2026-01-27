Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini held 'positive' talks on the long-pending SYL canal issue. Mann called Haryana a 'brother', adding officials from both states will now meet regularly to find a mutually acceptable solution.

Positive Atmosphere in SYL Canal Talks, Say CMs

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that talks with Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue were positive. He added that 'Haryana is not our enemy but a brother', and that officials from both sides will meet regularly to find a solution soon. While addressing a press conference, CM Mann said, "The talks were held in a positive atmosphere. This issue has been pending for a long time. Haryana is not our enemy, but a brother. It has been decided today that officials from both sides will meet very frequently. We also want a solution to be arrived at soon without compromising on the rights of both states."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said talks with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were held in a positive atmosphere, and discussions will now continue at the level of officials from both states. "Meaningful talks were held in a positive atmosphere today. We have decided that the talks will be taken forward on the level of the officers from both states," Saini said.

SC-Directed Meeting in Chandigarh

A joint meeting of Punjab and Haryana was held in Chandigarh to discuss the long-pending Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue. The meeting was held as per the directions of the Supreme Court, which had asked both states to try and resolve the matter through dialogue. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the meeting. Haryana Cabinet Minister Shruti Choudhary and Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Goyal are also present, along with several senior administrative officials from both states.

Background of the SYL Canal Dispute

Last year in May, the Supreme Court asked both states to work together with the Centre to find a mutually acceptable solution to the decades-old canal dispute.

The SYL canal was planned to ensure fair and efficient sharing of the Ravi and Beas river waters between Punjab and Haryana. The project plans a 214-kilometre-long canal, with 122 kilometres to be built in Punjab and the remaining 92 kilometres in Haryana. (ANI)