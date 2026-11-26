Congress held a Samvidhan Raksha March in Lucknow on Constitution Day. Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal criticized the BJP government for allegedly undermining democracy and the Parliament while fearing opposition leaders.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Congress on Thursday held its ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ in Lucknow to mark Constitution Day, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge addressing party workers and accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of being afraid of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, saying it had begun to fear even their shadows. Addressing party workers at the Congress office, Kharge said the government was so afraid of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress that it had begun to fear even their shadows. He asserted that the party would take out the march whenever an opportunity arose and reach its intended destination. “Young friends, a large number of people have gathered here at the Congress office in Lucknow. I was invited to address the ‘Constitution Protection March’ today, November 26, 2026. However, the government here is so afraid of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party and all of us that it has begun to fear even our shadows. Being afraid of us when they see us is one thing, but the BJP has now started fearing even our shadows! We will see. Whenever the opportunity arises, our colleagues will take out the march. We will certainly reach the destination where we were supposed to reach today. That is all I have to say,” Kharge said.

Speaking on the significance of Constitution Day, Kharge said the Constituent Assembly adopted the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949, which empowered every citizen of the country. He also highlighted Uttar Pradesh's contribution to the process of framing the Constitution, referring to a resolution passed by the state Legislative Assembly in October 1937. “Today is a historic Constitution Day. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Indian Constitution, which empowered every citizen of the country. We played a key role in drafting the Constitution, and Uttar Pradesh made a significant contribution to this process. In October 1937, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed a resolution calling for the repeal of the Government of India Act, 1935. This resolution was passed here in Lucknow, in the Assembly during the Congress government. It stated that India's Constitution should be framed by an elected Constituent Assembly and that there was no need for the Government of India Act, 1935...” he said.

Kharge also praised Congress MP Imran Masood for raising the party's issues in Parliament, saying that collective efforts and action were essential for the party's progress. “Imran Masood—whom I frequently hear on television, where he often speaks with great passion. However, we must focus on action rather than just words; the more we work together, the further we will progress. He is in Parliament, where he consistently fights for the party and strives to ensure that our positions are upheld,” Kharge said.

Earlier, Kharge arrived at the Ambedkar Mahasabha in Lucknow and paid tribute to the ashes of Dr BR Ambedkar. A large number of Congress office-bearers and party workers were also present on the occasion. Congress State President Aradhana Misra Mona, Congress MP Imran Masood and the party's state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam welcomed Kharge during the programme. Following the tribute, Kharge departed for the Congress office to address party workers. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi government of undermining parliamentary democracy and making a mockery of Parliament, alleging that the government was sidelining the institution and failing to uphold parliamentary conventions. Addressing reporters during the march, Venugopal said the Congress was holding protests at state headquarters across the country to raise concerns over the functioning of Parliament and the protection of the Constitution.

“They have turned Parliament into a complete mockery; even after 106 days, they haven't even prorogued Parliament. What is the defining characteristic of this government? A lack of transparency. The most prominent feature of the Modi government is its lack of transparency. They are making a mockery of Parliament. They are killing the country's democracy—they are killing the country's democracy. Therefore, we are present all across India—in every state headquarters—carrying out this agitation,” Venugopal said. Questioning the delay in convening the Winter Session of Parliament, Venugopal said the government had denied people an opportunity to observe Constitution Day through parliamentary proceedings. “Today is Constitution Day. The country is asking—why has the government denied the people of this nation an opportunity to observe this day? By sidelining the Parliament, the Modi government is undermining our parliamentary democracy. That is exactly what is happening,” he said. He further questioned the government's intentions regarding the Winter Session, pointing out that it usually takes place by early December at the latest. “There is no sign of a Winter Session. Why is the Parliament being sidelined?” he asked. Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of disregarding constitutional principles and parliamentary conventions, Venugopal said, “He is insulting the Constitution. The PM is insulting the Constitution. He is insulting parliamentary norms.” The Congress organised the ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ in Lucknow on Thursday as part of its Constitution Day programmes, with party leaders raising concerns over the protection of constitutional values and the functioning of parliamentary democracy.