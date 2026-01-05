A social media post about a Swiggy Instamart delivery partner working with his child went viral. A customer shared that the delivery man arrived with his child on his bike.

A post about a Swiggy Instamart delivery partner is currently going viral on social media. The young man, who came to work with his child, was offered a cash tip by the customer, but he declined it. Instead, the delivery partner reportedly said that a good rating would be enough. He arrived for the delivery with his child on the bike. A user named Vineeth K posted this heartwarming experience on X (formerly Twitter).

When Vineeth asked about the child on the bike, the delivery driver replied that it was his child, Vineeth says. Vineeth also shared a picture of the child on the bike on social media. He mentioned that he usually tips directly. However, this time, the delivery partner, Ajith, refused the money and reportedly said that a good rating for his service would be sufficient.

This is what Vineeth wrote in his post: 'A Swiggy delivery person came to deliver some Instamart stuff today. While he was at the door, I realised that he had someone on his bike. When asked he said it was his kid. I usually tip directly. He politely refused the tip. He just wanted a good rating for his service. Unfortunately, the option to tip on the Swiggy app after delivery is also not available. Is there any other way I can help him? Can anyone help me?'

Many people commented on the post. People suggested that if he proudly said he didn't want a tip, it would be better not to force him to accept one.