    ‘Sweet terrorist’: Arvind Kejriwal’s comeback on Khalistan allegations

    Breaking his silence on the 'Khalistani' allegations levelled against him, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, "They did not get anything in the last 7-10 years. Then one day a "poet" stood up and recited a poem. After that Rahul Gandhi also said the same thing. PM Modi saw Rahul Gandhi's speech and then he understood that such a big "terrorist" is flourishing in the country."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 1:28 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is embroiled in a fresh controversy over staying in the house of Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF) activist Gurwinder Singh during his Punjab visit on Saturday. It all started when ex-AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas told ANI, “One day he (Arvind Kejriwal) told me that he would either become the Chief Minister (of Punjab) or the first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan).”

    Breaking his silence on the ‘Khalistani’ allegations levelled against him, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, “They did not get anything in the last 7-10 years. Then one day a “poet” stood up and recited a poem. After that Rahul Gandhi also said the same thing. PM Modi saw Rahul Gandhi’s speech and then he understood that such a big “terrorist” is flourishing in the country.”

    He questioned why no one had arrested him till date if it was true. Dismissing both Congress and BJP's ‘terror’ allegations on him, he pointed out that Rahul Gandhi first raised the issue, followed by PM Modi and then Priyanka Gandhi - accusing all parties of conspiring against AAP.

    The Khalistani accusation was raised by both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi in their poll rallies, warning voters against voting for Kejriwal. AAP refuted Vishwas’ allegations, questioning the timing of it. In response, Vishwas threatened to ‘expose’ more secrets.

    “Rahul Gandhi was the first to put that allegation, next day PM Modi voiced the same allegations. Then Priyanka Gandhi talks about it. No one takes Rahul Gandhi seriously. But look at it, who thought PM Modi will become Rahul Gandhi one day? My offices and home have been raided - they got nothing.  They should be grateful to that poet who has ‘caught’ such a big terrorist,” he asked.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 1:28 PM IST
