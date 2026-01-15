Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal accused Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann of drinking alcohol before official visits and stashing money in Australia. Mann appeared before Sri Akal Takht, refuting the claims and calling a related video 'fake'.

Maliwal's Scathing Attack on Punjab CM

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slammed the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday, over alleged remarks against Sri Akal Takht. in a scathing attack on Maan she claimed that he "drinks alcohol" before visiting religious and government places as well as gives a place in his government to "thieves and thugs". She claimed that Mann was "stashing away millions of rupees in Australia". Through an official X post, she said, "Millions of rupees stashed away in Australia, and yet he goes to gurdwaras, temples, government meetings, and Parliament after drinking alcohol. A man who gives places in his government to thieves and thugs is now making vile statements and accusations on the sacred Sri Akal Takht. This is the darkest Kali Yuga. The height of shamelessness!" करोड़ों रुपये ऑस्ट्रेलिया में ठिकाने लगाके, शराब पीकर गुरुद्वारा-मंदिर-सरकारी मीटिंग-संसद में जाने वाले। चोरों-गुंडों को अपनी सरकार में जगह देने वाले एक शख़्स, पवित्र श्री अकाल तख़्त पर घटिया बयान और आरोप लगा रहे है। घोर कलयुग है। बेशर्मी की हद्द है! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 15, 2026

The Rajya Sabha MP also claimed the period as the "darkest Kali Yuga" in response to Bhagwant Mann's alleged statement.

Mann Appears Before Akal Takht, Denies Allegations

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who appeared today before the Sri Akal Takht Sahib Secretariat over his alleged remarks on Sikh traditions, claimed that there was no truth in the narratives being spread on social media against him. After appearing before the secretariat, he said that the Singh Sahib's decision would be communicated to him and that he would respect the body's upcoming decision.

He also claimed that a video of him making the remaks was "fake" and proposed that it be examined by a forensic laboratory. Addressing mediapersons he said, "I presented my side before Sri Akal Takht Sahib against any complaints they got against me. I have presented written evidence before Akal Takht Sahib. Also clarified that the narratives circulating on social media alleging that Bhagwant Mann is challenging Sri Akal Takht Sahib are false. I have no standing before Akal Takht Sahib to do such a thing. Singh sahib's decision will be communicated to me. Singh sahib's decision will be respected...I told him the video was fake and it can be examined at any forensic laboratory..."

Summoned Over 'Guru ki Golak' Remarks

Mann was summoned before the Akal Takht Sahib Secretariat allegedly for making comments on 'Guru ki Golak' (a gurdwara donation box), according to the PRO (Public Relations Officer) of 'Sri Akal Takht Sahib'.

According to the PRO, the Jathedars presented a copy of the monthly Gurdwara Gazette magazine related to the Sikh code of conduct and letters of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to the Chief Minister during his appearance before Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj and Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Tek Singh at the Secretariat.'