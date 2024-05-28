Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Swati Maliwal 'assault case': Delhi court extends accused Bibhav Kumar's police custody for 3 more days

    Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has remanded Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to three days of police custody in connection with the alleged assault on former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 28, 2024, 6:20 PM IST

    Kumar was arrested last week on charges including assault, criminal intimidation, destruction of evidence and outraging a woman’s modesty and was remanded in judicial custody until Tuesday. He alleged that Maliwal’s allegations were “pre-meditated” to damage Kumar’s reputation as she could not meet the CM.

    Swati Maliwal has alleged that Bibhav Kumar slapped her, kicked her in the chest, dragged her and made threats on May 13 when she visited Kejirwal’s residence, according to the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police.

    On the other hand, CM’s aide in his complaint alleged that former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief “forcefully and illegally” trespassed into the CM’s House and created “ruckus” and “falsely implicated” him in the assault case.

    Bibhav Kumar, who has been with Kejriwal long before AAP came into being, had been serving as his personal secretary since 2015. In April, the vigilance department terminated his services, citing a 2007 case of obstructing a public servant from work. He approached the Central Administrative Tribunal, but did not get any relief.

