Chief Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi condemned Hamid Ansari's remarks on "Hindu extremism," calling them a conspiracy to provoke Muslims and disturb peace. VHP leader Vinod Bansal also slammed the former Vice President for his comments.

Ilyasi Condemns Ansari's Remarks

Chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation Umer Ahmed Ilyasi on Sunday criticised former Vice President Hamid Ansari over his remarks on "Hindu extremism" and alleged that such statements were aimed at provoking Muslims and disturbing the atmosphere in the country. Speaking to ANI, Ilyasi said, "I strongly condemn this statement. Today, Hamid Ansari sahab has remembered Muslims again. When he was in power and held important positions, he was secular. Today, he has remembered Muslims."

'Conspiracy to Disturb Atmosphere'

He alleged that Ansari made such remarks to regain his image among Muslims and claimed that the statement could create tension in society. "Muslims are not asking about him, and to improve his image among Muslims, he has made such statements. I feel that somewhere this is a big conspiracy to disturb the atmosphere of the country," Ilyasi said.

Cites RSS Chief's Statements

Reacting to Ansari's remarks targeting the RSS and Hindu groups, Ilyasi said that Ansari should also consider statements made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat regarding Muslims. "He should understand that when Mohan Bhagwat ji has said that the DNA of all Indians is the same, that Shivlings should not be searched under mosques, and recently gave a statement in favour of the rights of Muslims during his visit to America, these statements should also be supported," he said.

Ilyasi further said that Ansari should reconsider his viewpoint, adding that "if the perspective changes, the situation will also change." On whether political parties or anti-India forces were trying to promote such issues, Ilyasi said some forces were attempting to disturb the country's environment as India moves forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Muslims are sensible and will not get provoked by any such statement. We strongly condemn statements that are made to incite people," he added.

VHP Criticises Former Vice President

Earlier, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal on Sunday criticised former Vice President Hamid Ansari over his remarks on "Hindu right-wing communalism", saying, "India gave you position, respect, money; stop insulting it."Bansal alleged that Ansari's statements were against the country's majority community and accused him of ignoring issues related to extremism.

Reacting to Ansari's remarks made during a lecture, Bansal told ANI, "It is surprising that a person who is making such statements is doing so at an Islamic centre. But one should also look at who is making these remarks. He alleged that Ansari's record as a diplomat and as Vice President should also be considered before making such comments. Bansal also accused him of attending programmes of organisations like PFI and SDPI during his tenure as Vice President.

"The threat is not from the majority Hindu society of India. The threat is from those with extremist mindsets who spread the poison of minority-majority divisions and try to protect those who promote radicalism," Bansal said. (ANI)