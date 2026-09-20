Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of 'sheer immaturity' and 'indecency' for allegedly mocking PM Narendra Modi and his late mother during a student interaction program in Indore.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi for 'Sheer Immaturity, Indecency'

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sanjay Saraogi on Sunday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' programme in Indore, accusing him of "displaying sheer immaturity, political bankruptcy, and the height of indecency" following remarks allegedly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Saraogi emphasised that such conduct is unacceptable in public life and described it as an act of indecency, particularly coming from a person holding the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. "The manner in which Rahul Gandhi insulted the mother of the Prime Minister, including the antics he displayed on stage, reflects sheer immaturity, political bankruptcy, and the height of indecency. Civilised society and the people of this country can never accept such behaviour," he said.

The political firestorm erupted following the Indore leg of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student interaction program, where Gandhi, alongside stand-up comic Pulkit Mani, shared stage remarks and mimicked gestures that critics argue unmistakably mocked the Prime Minister and his late mother. BJP leader said that PM Modi is not just a respected figure in politics but also the "most popular world leader," adding that the public will not accept the mockery. "The Prime Minister is a respected figure in politics, indeed, the most popular leader in the world, but the way Rahul Gandhi insulted his late mother through mimicry is something the people of this country simply cannot tolerate under any circumstances," he said.

He added, "This represents the absolute height of indecency, especially coming from someone holding the dignified position of Leader of the Opposition; such conduct is completely unexpected from a person in that role. No amount of condemnation is enough for this."

JD(U) Leader Calls for 'Political Training'

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader Shyam Rajak framed the issue as a violation of basic political decorum. He advised Gandhi to undergo political training and enhance his knowledge by reading literature on socialism and prominent political leaders. "In politics, there are no personal allegations. It is an ideological fight. Policy-wise, whatever you say is acceptable, but speaking personal things shows mental bankruptcy. There is a lack of knowledge, no proper selection of words, and in many ways, they do not realise it. They should take political training and enhance their knowledge by reading books on socialism and great leaders of politics," he said.

He condemned the incident, saying that there is nothing more despicable than insulting the Prime Minister and his family members. "Even in our culture, one shouldn't make personal comments about an individual. But a politician, the Prime Minister of the country who represents 140 crore people of the nation; making personal comments about such a person, and even commenting on their family members, there can be nothing more despicable than this. This is a despicable act, and no amount of condemnation for such words is enough," he said. (ANI)