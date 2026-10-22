Protesters from the Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party concluded a 600-km march at the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat in Shimla, demanding a rollback of UGC provisions and a law for the 'Swarn Samaj'. The demonstration escalated, leading to clashes with police.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Hundreds of protesters associated with the Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party on Thursday marched to the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat in Shimla after completing a 600-km, 21-day 'Swarn Samaj Ashwamedh Nyay Yatra', demanding the rollback of UGC provisions, enactment of a law for the protection of the Swarn Samaj and action on issues concerning social justice.

The protesters, who began their march today on 21st day from near the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Shimla, travelled through Khalini and Tolland before reaching the Secretariat, covering approximately seven kilometres on foot.

They subsequently gathered outside the state government complex and sought to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Police deployed at the Secretariat pushed and stopped them, and mild force was used after protesters attempted to move towards or enter the premises, as the demonstration escalated.

Demands for Swarn Samaj Law and UGC Rollback

The protesters were demanding that the government receive their memorandum and address their concerns. The march marked the culmination of the fourth phase of the nationwide Swarn Samaj campaign, which the organisers said began in Himachal Pradesh on October 2 and covered 600 kilometres over 21 days.

Participants included representatives of social organisations from Himachal Pradesh and other states. Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party National President Rumit Singh Thakur, speaking with ANI, said the marchers had travelled the entire distance to bring their demands before the state government and political leaders.

"We have walked 600 kilometres over 21 days and have come here to place our demands before the government. Although the UGC issue does not fall directly within the state government's jurisdiction, we want the government and opposition to raise our concerns," Thakur said.

He questioned why political parties sought support from members of the Swarn Samaj during elections but, according to him, were reluctant to address their concerns. "People from the general category also vote for these parties. Why do their leaders hesitate to speak about our issues when it comes to our demands?" he asked.

The principal demands raised during the march included the rollback of the UGC provisions opposed by the organisers, the enactment of a separate law for the Swarn Samaj and measures to address what they described as discrimination and the lack of adequate representation for their community.

Thakur said the campaign was seeking a legal framework for the protection of the Swarn Samaj, similar to legislation enacted for other communities. "We want the UGC provisions to be rolled back and a Swarn Samaj law to be enacted in the country. Our dignity and respect matter as well," he said.

He referred to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act while arguing that the government should also consider legislation addressing the concerns of the general category.

The party president said several Rajput, Brahmin, Baniya and Khatri associations, trade bodies and other social organisations in Himachal Pradesh had supported the march. Mahipal Singh Makrana, who was also associated with the campaign, participated in the procession, which organisers described as a collective effort by social groups seeking to highlight their demands.

Demonstration Escalates, Police Use Force

Thakur said the organisers had informed the authorities in advance about the march and the expected participation of a large number of people. "We had told the government that we were coming in large numbers and requested that our concerns be heard. We wanted the memorandum to be received promptly. As long as they delay, we will continue to sit here," he said.

The protesters sought to submit their memorandum to the Chief Minister, raising demands related to the UGC, the proposed Swarn Samaj legislation and social justice.

The demonstration turned tense when participants sought to move towards the Secretariat. Police intervened with water cannons and mild force to prevent them from entering the government complex. The situation remained tense during the protest, with demonstrators continuing to press for their demands to be heard.

Details of any injuries, arrests or subsequent acceptance of the memorandum were not immediately available.

Party Aims to be Third Alternative in 2027 Elections

Thakur also used the occasion to project the Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party as a potential third political alternative in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. He claimed that the party would play a decisive role in government formation and alleged that both the BJP and Congress had failed to adequately address the concerns of the Swarn Samaj.

"Without the Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party, a government will not be formed in Himachal Pradesh in 2027. We will emerge as a leading party and play a role in leading the state," he said.

Thakur alleged that the BJP and Congress had alternated in power without delivering on the community's concerns and said his party intended to bring about a change in the state's political landscape.

He claimed that the Swarn Samaj accounted for a substantial share of Himachal Pradesh's population and argued that even a section of its voters supporting a third alternative could influence electoral outcomes.

The party has described its campaign as part of its effort to establish a third political option in Himachal Pradesh, with the slogan "Himachal demands a third alternative Mission 2027".

The state government has not issued a response to the protesters' demands or the allegations made by the party president. (ANI)