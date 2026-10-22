With Delhi's air quality in the 'poor' category, the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented. Delhi Traffic Police will divert commercial vehicles and intensify checks on Pollution Under Control Certificates.

Police Action and Advisory

Following an uptick in air pollution in the national capital, the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented across the city, Delhi Police officials said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi Police Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Vijayanta Goyal Arya stated that the Delhi Traffic Police will make appropriate deployments to minimise congestion. To curb pollution, Arya disclosed that non-destination commercial vehicles will be diverted at the borders. Additionally, action against vehicles with expired certificates will be intensified in the future. She advised citizens to carry their valid Pollution Under Control (PUCC) Certificates. Documenting the measures, she urged citizens to use public transport as much as possible and adhere to traffic regulations to collectively improve the environment and reduce traffic-related inconvenience in the city.

"The first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in Delhi. Accordingly, Delhi Traffic Police will make appropriate deployments to minimise congestion. We appeal to the public to keep their Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs) valid. Action against vehicles with expired certificates is ongoing and will be intensified. Non-destination commercial vehicles will be diverted at the borders... We also urge people to use public transport as much as possible and follow traffic rules so that we can collectively improve Delhi's environment and minimise traffic-related inconvenience..." said Arya.

'Poor' Air Quality Triggers Action

These measures come after the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 226 at 7 am, falling in the "poor" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to CPCB, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 309 and Chandni Chowk 307, both falling in the 'very poor' category. Alipur recorded an AQI of 273, Anand Vihar 237, Ashok Vihar 223, Bawana 275, Patparganj 298, Rohini 291, Wazirpur 253, Akshardham 237 and ITO 280, all falling in the 'poor' category.

Under CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as "good", 51 to 100 as "satisfactory", 101 to 200 as "moderate", 201 to 300 as "poor", 301 to 400 as "very poor", and 401 to 500 as "severe".

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as air quality is in the "poor" category. The decision was taken after a Sub-Committee on GRAP, in its meeting, reviewed the air quality scenario across the region.

"The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi which was observed 179 (Moderate Category) on 20.10.2026, has exhibited a sharp rise with AQI of 244 at 02:00 PM on 21.10.2026 (Poor Category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in 'Poor' category in coming days," read an order. (ANI)