BrahMos Aerospace CEO Dr Jaiteerth Joshi said the missile proved itself a formidable weapon in 'Operation Sindoor', attracting global attention and establishing itself as a 'war-proven' system, boosting India's defence export aspirations.

BrahMos Aerospace CEO and Managing Director Dr Jaiteerth Joshi on Thursday said that the BrahMos missile system had long attracted international attention and demonstrated its capabilities as a formidable weapon for modern warfare after being used to destroy targets in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Responding to a question on how the global perception of the missile system had changed following its deployment during the operation, Dr Joshi said BrahMos had demonstrated its capabilities in complex, high-intensity warfare, inviting global attention. "The world has always been looking at BrahMos with awe and wonder. After ‘Operation Sindoor’, the incredibly versatile missile has proven that it is indeed an enigma – a highly evolved, formidable system for today’s complex, multi-domain, high-intensity kinetic warfare. As India’s unparalleled 'first strike' weapon, BrahMos has validated its power and supremacy as the most lethal weapon in its class and calibre, capable of eliminating adversary targets with deadly accuracy while maintaining stealth, swiftness and agility," he said.

The BrahMos is not just a missile anymore; it is the power, precision and pride of a confident, self-reliant New India. During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces deployed the weapon system in active warfare for the first time. Striking critical targets, including major Pakistani airbases like Nur Khan, the Armed Forces showcased the might of the weapon system.

BrahMos Boosts India's Defence Exports

The BrahMos system also forms a cornerstone of India's defence exports, which have reached Rs 38,400 crore with an impressive 62.7% annual growth. Speaking on the success of the BrahMos, Dr Joshi said, "The BrahMos success story at the exports frontier started even before the weapon was combat-tested in 2025. In 2022, we received our first historic export order, and that multi-million-dollar deal propelled forward India’s defence export aspirations in the global arena. Today, BrahMos stands at the forefront of India’s military exports strategy. As a flagship product, the supersonic cruise missile has steadily expanded its export arc, especially after it established its impeccable capabilities and became a ‘war-proven’ system during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. We have signed deals with two more countries in Southeast Asia this year after our first export deal with the Philippines. So, we are strongly positioned in the international market today and are looking ahead to further expand our export foothold."

BrahMos is a flagship for India’s defence export push, with orders and deliveries to the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam set to take exports beyond $600 million.

Future Roadmap: BrahMos-NG and Extended Range

A key development at the forefront will be the BrahMos-NG (Next Generation), which is a smaller, lighter, and stealthier supersonic cruise missile developed jointly by India's DRDO and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya through BrahMos Aerospace. It will expand India's Air-Launched Strike Capability.

BrahMos-NG Development

Dr Joshi says the first prototype will be developed by 2027-2028. "We expect to develop the first prototype by 2027 or 2028. Since this new system will have higher indigenous content and would also feature many new technologies, advanced materials, etc., we need to undertake extensive R&D work. We have chalked out our plans and are steadily moving forward in this direction. At this point of time, it is in the development stage, " he said.

1,500-km Strike Variant

Another future project for BrahMos Aerospace is a 1,500-km strike variant. "We have taken up the range extension programme in a phase-wise manner, and the missile has validated its longer range capabilities during test firings conducted from ground, sea and air, surpassing its initial 290-km strike ambit. The 1,500-km range is part of our future roadmap, which is presently at the conceptual stage. We are in discussion with our JV partner for further upgrades in the missile system," Dr Joshi said.

New Contract with Indian Navy

Meanwhile, on October 6, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace for procurement of BrahMos Fire Control System and Launchers for Indian Navy ships. With a minimum of 68% indigenous content, the project encourages active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs. (ANI)