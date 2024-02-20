Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Swami Prasad Maurya resigns from Samajwadi Party

    A week after quitting from the post of Samajwadi Party national general secretary, Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned from the party's primary membership and the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

    Swami Prasad Maurya resigns as General Secretary from Samajwadi Party gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from both the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and the Samajwadi Party's main membership on Tuesday, one week after leaving his position as national general secretary of the party.

    Maurya also expressed his dissatisfaction with the way top leaders had misconstrued his recent remarks on various matters as representing his "personal views" and the way his effort to organize a rath yatra to garner support for the caste census had gone unacknowledged.

    “I got an opportunity to work with you. But after our talks on February 12 and my resignation (as national general secretary) on February 13, no initiative of any talks with me was taken due to which I am resigning from the primary membership of the party,” Maurya said in his resignation letter to party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

    In a separate letter to the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Maurya said, "I was elected as a Samajwadi Party member in the legislative council. As I have resigned from the primary membership of the party, I am also resigning as MLC (member of legislative council) on the basis of morality," he said.

    On February 13, Maurya announced his resignation as the national general secretary of the party, citing discrimination against him and a lack of support from the leadership over his divisive remarks on the Ramcharitmanas and the consecration of the Ayodhya temple.

     

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Close shave for 2 IndiGo planes in November revealed: How TCAS averted mid-air collision in Delhi skies snt

    Close shave for 2 IndiGo planes in November revealed: How TCAS averted mid-air collision in Delhi skies

    Outrage grows as elephant attack victim in Hassan awaits relief funds, while Kerala case gets priority vkp

    Outrage grows as elephant attack victim in Hassan awaits relief funds, while Kerala case gets priority

    'Clarify on firms that gave monthly payment to Exalogic...' Opposition poses 5 questions to Kerala CM anr

    'Clarify on firms that gave monthly payment to Exalogic...' Opposition poses 5 questions to Kerala CM

    Sandeshkhali case: Setback for WB govt, Calcutta HC instructs TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh to surrender snt

    Sandeshkhali case: Setback for WB govt, Calcutta HC instructs TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh to surrender

    Not just Sandeshkhali, massive anti-TMC protests in Panchla over land grabbing

    Not just Sandeshkhali, massive anti-TMC protests in Panchla over land grabbing (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Close shave for 2 IndiGo planes in November revealed: How TCAS averted mid-air collision in Delhi skies snt

    Close shave for 2 IndiGo planes in November revealed: How TCAS averted mid-air collision in Delhi skies

    'Kanguva': Here's what to expect from Suriya, Disha Patani's historical fantasy drama film NIR

    'Kanguva': Here's what to expect from Suriya, Disha Patani's historical fantasy drama film

    Before or After: What is the right time to drink water? rkn

    Before or After: What is the right time to drink water?

    Outrage grows as elephant attack victim in Hassan awaits relief funds, while Kerala case gets priority vkp

    Outrage grows as elephant attack victim in Hassan awaits relief funds, while Kerala case gets priority

    'Clarify on firms that gave monthly payment to Exalogic...' Opposition poses 5 questions to Kerala CM anr

    'Clarify on firms that gave monthly payment to Exalogic...' Opposition poses 5 questions to Kerala CM

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon