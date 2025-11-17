Reacting to the Bihar poll loss, RSSP's Swami Prasad Maurya hinted a 'game is being played' behind the NDA's surprising landslide victory. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav called it a lesson and said the party is now preparing for the 2027 UP polls.

Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP) National President Swami Prasad Maurya on Sunday reacted to remarks made by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, stating that "elections teach us lessons from wins and losses." Maurya further highlighted the political dynamics in Bihar, where, despite reports of BJP leaders being chased away from their constituencies, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landslide victory, indicating that a 'strong game is being played behind the curtains.'

"Whatever the result is, we accept it. It is certainly surprising that in Bihar, where BJP ministers, leaders and candidates were being chased and driven out of their constituencies, a strong BJP coalition government was formed... There is some game going on somewhere..." he stated.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Bihar Defeat

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had stated on Saturday that every election teaches lessons, whether in victory or defeat, and reiterated that his party is preparing for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections scheduled in 2027. His remarks came a day after the Mahagathbandhan suffered a heavy defeat in Bihar, with the NDA securing a decisive win.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Yadav questioned the scale of the BJP's victory and the strategy employed to attract women voters. "Elections teach us lessons from wins and losses. The BJP has started saying that it received more votes from women. How long will you give Rs 10000? When will you give a life of dignity? They won 202 seats. We can't digest this. We have to cross this benchmark. Bihar's victory cannot match that of Uttar Pradesh. We are ready for Uttar Pradesh," Yadav said.

Bihar Election Results Breakdown

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar registered a landslide victory in the Bihar polls. The NDA secured 202 seats out of 243, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party, winning 89 seats.

NDA: BJP: 89 seats, JD(U): 85 seats, LJP (RV): 19 seats, HAM (S): 5 seats and RLM: 4 seats, while Mahagathbandhan: RJD: 25 seats, INC: 6 seats, CPI(ML)(L): 2 seats, CPI(M): 1 seat. IIP won one seat, and AIMIM won five seats.

The NDA's victory is attributed to Nitish Kumar's welfare schemes, including the Mahila Rozgar Yojana, which provided Rs 10,000 to 1.25 crore women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the victory as a win for good governance and development. (ANI)