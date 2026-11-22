The Samajwadi Party has constituted a committee comprising senior leaders to negotiate seat-sharing with the INDIA bloc for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, as the party aims for a significant political comeback in the state.

SP Forms Committee to Negotiate Seat Sharing for 2027 UP Assembly Polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday announced the formation of a committee to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements with the INDIA alliance for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections. In a post on X, the party said its National President has constituted the panel comprising National General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav, State President Shyamlal Pal, and MPs Rajeev Rai and Iqra Choudhary.

"The Hon. National President has constituted the following committee on behalf of the SP to negotiate seat-sharing arrangements with the INDIA alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections (2027)," the party stated in its post, naming the senior party leaders and parliamentarians to the negotiating panel.

The SP and the Congress are set to hold a two-day meeting in the national capital starting tomorrow to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, sources said here on Sunday. According to sources, this will be the first meeting between the two parties regarding the upcoming state Assembly polls, and deliberations in Delhi will continue for two days on November 23 and 24. Senior leaders from both SP and the Congress are expected to attend the talks, which will primarily focus on seat-sharing arrangements for the Assembly elections, sources added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Aradhana Mishra Mona on Friday asserted that the party would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to form the government, emphasising that strengthening the party's organisational structure was her primary priority.

Speaking on the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections and the ongoing organisational review exercise, Mishra dismissed speculation of any internal differences within the party and said Congress workers were enthusiastic and motivated. "We will not contest the 2027 elections merely for the sake of participating; we will fight to form the government. There is no rift. The enthusiasm among the Congress workers is tremendous. They arrived at this review meeting filled with great inspiration. We have a review process to conduct; I will meet with representatives from each district, seek their opinions, and engage in discussions with them.“

Emphasising the importance of strengthening the party organisation ahead of the elections, the Congress leader said her focus would be on building a strong organisational base to help the INDIA alliance secure victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

The remarks come as the 2027 Assembly elections draw near, with political parties stepping up their campaigns statewide. The SP is aiming for a major political comeback in 2027 after suffering consecutive losses in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls.