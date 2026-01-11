Agartala Municipal Corporation inaugurated a five-day Swadeshi Fair in Tripura, extended with CM Manik Saha's nod. The event, inspired by PM Modi's call, aims to boost Atmanirbhar Bharat by showcasing local goods from 32 stalls.

Under the initiative of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), a five-day Swadeshi Fair was inaugurated in the Tripura state capital. The fair, originally planned for three days, was extended to five days with the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha's permission, and it will continue until January 13th.

The Swadeshi Fair, inaugurated on Friday, has been organised in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appealed to citizens to purchase and use Swadeshi products and encourage others to do the same. The main objective of the fair is to strengthen the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Atmanirbhar Tripura by showcasing locally and nationally produced goods to the public. Inspired by the Prime Minister's guidance and the state government's active cooperation, the Agartala Municipal Corporation assumed responsibility for organising the event. The initiative received special encouragement from Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee.

Fair Highlights Local Entrepreneurs and Cultural Heritage

According to Dipak Majumder, Mayor of AMC, around 32 stalls were set up at the venue, representing various government departments and Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The city's Mayor further stated that special priority was given to women-led SHGs by allotting them stalls to display and sell their products. "Around 32 stalls have been set up here, representing various government departments and Self-Help Groups (SHGs). In line with the Prime Minister's and Chief Minister's focus on women's empowerment, special priority has been given to women from SHGs by allotting them stalls," said Majumder.

Throughout the five-day event, a series of cultural programmes will be organised to highlight Tripura's rich cultural heritage and traditions. The organisers expressed hope that people from all sections of society would participate in large numbers and make the fair a grand success. "Over the course of these five days, various cultural programmes will be organised, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Tripura. I sincerely hope that people from the city and all sections of society will participate in this fair and make it a grand success. To achieve the vision of Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat 2047, we must adopt such forward-thinking initiatives. This Swadeshi Fair has been organised with the objective of boycotting foreign products and encouraging the use of Swadeshi goods," added Majumder.

CM Urges Use of Swadeshi Products for National Growth

Speaking on the occasion, it was emphasised that such initiatives are essential to achieve the goal of Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat 2047. The Swadeshi Fair has been organised with the clear objective of discouraging the use of foreign products and promoting Swadeshi goods. In his address, Chief Minister Manik Saha reiterated that citizens should make a conscious effort to use Swadeshi products in their daily lives. He noted that when Swadeshi products are used, money remains in the country, contributing to national economic growth, whereas foreign products transfer wealth abroad.

Participants Echo Call for 'Swadeshi'

Various organisations, including ISKCON, are participating in the fair by showcasing products such as desi ghee, agarbatti, books, and other indigenous items. Representatives from ISKCON expressed happiness in being part of the fair and appreciated the government's initiative, calling it a positive step towards self-reliance and economic empowerment. Krishna Das, the shop owner, asserted that by utilising swadeshi products, the money remains within the country, leading to growth in the nation's wealth.

"We must all use Swadeshi products. The Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi, and the Chief Minister of our state, Manik Saha, have repeatedly appealed to everyone to use Swadeshi products. Just a while ago, in his speech, the Chief Minister said that from the moment we wake up in the morning until we go to sleep at night, we should try to use Swadeshi items in every aspect of our lives. When we use Swadeshi products, the country's money remains within the country, whereas foreign companies sell their products here and take the money abroad. If India's money stays in India, the nation's wealth will grow. Therefore, everyone should use Swadeshi products," said Das. "From ISKCON, we have displayed many items here, such as desi ghee, agarbatti, books, and other products. Initiatives like this Swadeshi fair are a very good step by the government, and we are very happy to be here," added Das. (ANI)