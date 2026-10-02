The 133 Eco Task Force (DOGRA) led a cleanliness and awareness drive in Mashobra and Kufri under the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign, focusing on the rejuvenation of the historic Heritage Bawdi and engaging students and local communities.

The 133 Eco Task Force (DOGRA), Kufri, undertook a series of cleanliness and environmental awareness drives at Rashtrapati Niwas Complex, the historic Heritage Bawdi, Kufri Heritage Pond and Kufri Tourist Market as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign, held from September 17 to October 2, culminating on Gandhi Jayanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas.

Conserving Heritage and Community Participation

A key highlight was the dedicated cleanliness drive by 133 Eco Task Force towards the rejuvenation and upkeep of the historic Heritage Bawdi at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, underscoring the importance of conserving traditional water bodies and preserving their heritage and ecological significance.

The campaign witnessed active participation from Rashtrapati Niwas staff, Waste Warriors NGO, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, Gram Panchayat Kufri, local representatives, shopkeepers and students of Government Senior Secondary School, Kufri. Volunteers undertook cleanliness drives covering roadsides, public spaces, market areas and water bodies. Collected waste was segregated into biodegradable, recyclable and plastic categories for proper disposal.

Engaging Educational Institutions

Extending the initiative to educational institutions, 133 Eco Task Force personnel, along with teachers and students, conducted cleanliness drives at Government High School Shakra on September 30 and Government High School Kinder on October 1. A total of 32 students, 6 teachers and 7 personnel participated at Shakra, while 30 students, 2 teachers and 11 military personnel participated at Kinder. The activities covered school premises, village roads and adjoining pond areas.

Students were also sensitised about personal hygiene, waste segregation and environmental conservation. Participants took a cleanliness pledge and spread awareness on avoiding littering, reducing single-use plastics and adopting responsible waste-disposal practices.

Through these coordinated efforts, 133 Eco Task Force reaffirmed its commitment to environmental stewardship, heritage conservation and community engagement, promoting the spirit of Swachhata Hi Seva towards a cleaner and greener Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)