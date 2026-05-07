BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh was on a call with Suvendu Adhikari's PA, Chandranath Rath, when he was shot dead. Ghosh heard voices before the call cut and alleges a planned killing. BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan blame TMC.

BJP leader Shankar Ghosh, who won from Siliguri assembly constituency, on Thursday said he was on a phone call with Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath at the time he was allegedly shot dead in Madhyamgram, claiming he first heard "2-3 voices" before the call abruptly disconnected. He alleged that "some big people's hands are behind" the killing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Describing the sequence of events, Ghosh said he initially heard unusual sounds during the call but did not immediately realise what had happened. "I was an MLA for 5 years, so I got acquainted with him only after he became an MLA. We formed a bond while working together. I spoke to him yesterday, also. I was going to the convention centre from the hostel. We were talking on the phone at around 10 o'clock; in between the conversation, I heard 2-3 voices, but the voices were of people and not any bullets or such sounds. I thought there might be a cross-connection or something. I disconnected the call and called him again, but no one received it. Then I messaged him, but there was no reply to that either," Ghosh told ANI.

He added that the call was later picked up by an unknown person who informed him about the shooting. "When I called again, a man picked up my phone and told me that Chandra had been shot. It was quite shocking at that moment. I asked for the location and informed Suvendu Da and the others about the incident. At that time, no one knew anything," Ghosh said.

'Planned Operation'

He further claimed that Rath's killing appeared to be a planned operation, alleging that the attack was not spontaneous. Ghosh also said Rath was actively involved in organisational responsibilities and was expected to play a key role in upcoming political meetings and programmes. "It's very unfortunate that when we succeeded in overthrowing the government we worked to oust, such an incident occurred, that too just before the swearing-in ceremony. Tomorrow is a meeting of the MLAs, in which he is about to play a major role. His murder was carried out by a sharpshooter. Some big people's hands are behind this. I don't know why it happened; it's a matter of investigation. I was talking to him about the program for 8th and 9th," he said.

BJP Leaders Blame TMC

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari earlier in the day reiterated that the killing was a "premeditated murder", alleging that Rath was targeted due to his association with him and his political defeat of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan strongly condemned the killing, blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress and calling the incident "shameful for democracy". "The TMC and Mamata Banerjee have been rattled by their crushing defeat. In a democracy, there is no place for violence; yet, the TMC has resorted to it. Matters have now reached an extreme point, as the PA of Suvendu Adhikari has been shot dead. The TMC and Mamata Banerjee must understand this now: our objective, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, is to build a Bengal that is free from violence, free from fear, and fully developed. In a democracy, such an incident is not merely tragic; it is shameful. The criminals will not get away with this. Bengal will be both safe and developed," he told reporters.

Police Investigation Underway

Rath, a former Indian Air Force personnel serving as Adhikari's personal assistant, was shot dead in Madhyamgram on Wednesday. In the latest development, police have recovered the bike reportedly used by the assailants. The bike has been brought to Madhyamgram police station in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. (ANI)