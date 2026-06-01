National Congress leaders and CMs will attend DK Shivakumar's swearing-in as Karnataka CM, confirmed HC Balakrishna. A party event will follow. Cabinet formation talks are underway in Delhi, with Siddaramaiah's son expecting a role.

High-Profile Ceremony Planned

Ahead of the upcoming swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka designate Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, senior Congress leader HC Balakrishna on Monday confirmed that all national leaders of the party and Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled states will attend the high-profile event.

Speaking to ANI in Bengaluru, Balakrishna expressed confidence that the transition of power would take place seamlessly. "All the national leaders are coming, and all the Chief Ministers of the Congress party will attend the ceremony. I hope everything will go smoothly; there is no problem at all. All our national leaders are coming to attend the oath-taking ceremony," Balakrishna said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The senior leader further informed that the mega event will be followed by a significant party organisational program near Race Course Road. "After this ceremony, they will proceed to the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Congress Bhavan near Race Course Road. All senior leaders will participate there alongside the block presidents, MLAs, MPs, and MLCs; everybody will be present there," he added.

Cabinet Formation and Leadership

Earlier, with the Congress leadership deciding the contours of the new Karnataka cabinet, which will be formed under the leadership of DK Shivakumar, party leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said he had been assured by Rahul Gandhi that he would be inducted into the cabinet. Yathindra Siddaramaiah said he was not looking at a particular portfolio. Asked if he is looking to be Deputy Chief Minister, he said "No".

Meanwhile, Shivakumar was elected leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka on Saturday following the resignation of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister.

Shivkumar, who is the Karnataka chief minister designate, arrived in the national capital on Monday to meet the Congress high command ahead of his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 3.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, Shivakumar extended his good wishes to the people of Karnataka. "My good wishes to Karnataka. The people of Karnataka had been waiting for a long time."

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are expected to hold a meeting with the Congress high command in New Delhi on Monday about cabinet formation. Sources said Siddharamaiah has proposed the formation of a coordination committee in the state. (ANI)