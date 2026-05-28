Two elderly women, both aged 80, were found dead inside their house in Delhi's New Rajinder Nagar. Police were alerted by a maid who noticed a foul smell. No signs of forced entry or foul play have been found yet; an investigation is underway.

Two elderly women were found dead inside a house in the New Rajinder Nagar area of Central Delhi on Thursday morning, police said.

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Maid Alerts Police After Noticing Foul Smell

According to the Delhi Police, information regarding a foul smell emanating from House No. R-852 in New Rajinder Nagar was received at around 10:30 AM. The information was given by a maid who works in the porch area of the house and had arrived after being absent for two days.

Police Find No Signs of Forced Entry or Foul Play

Upon receipt of the information, the Investigating Officer (IO), along with staff, reached the spot and found two elderly women, identified as Chandra Kanta, aged around 80 years, and Saroj Bala, also around 80 years old, lying unconscious inside a room of the house. One body was found on a bed, while the other was lying on the floor. A foul smell was emanating from the premises, following which the police had to break open the gate to enter the house.

During inspection, no signs of forced entry, ransacking, or disturbance were found inside the single-storey house, which has four entry points.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that both women had been living together at the residence for a long time. Saroj Bala was unmarried, while Chandra Kanta was her sister-in-law. Police sources said one of the women was an asthma patient.

Investigation Continues, Bodies Sent for Post-Mortem

The Crime Team, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, and CAT Ambulance were called to the spot. After examination, both women were declared dead.

"No external injury marks have been found on either of the bodies. During preliminary inspection and enquiry from neighbours, no foul play has come to notice at this stage; however, all possible angles are being thoroughly examined," Delhi Police said.

The bodies have been sent to RML Hospital for post-mortem proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem report. Further details are awaited.