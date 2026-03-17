WB BJP President Samik Bhattacharya asserts Suvendu Adhikari will win Nandigram and Bhabanipur by a 'massive margin,' reflecting the people's mood. Adhikari will contest from both seats, including one currently held by Mamata Banerjee.

BJP Confident of Adhikari's Victory

West Bengal BJP President and MP Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday expressed confidence in the party's electoral prospects in the state, asserting that senior leader Suvendu Adhikari would secure victory from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur constituencies by a "massive margin."

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Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Bhattacharya said the anticipated results would reflect the prevailing public sentiment in West Bengal. "Suvendu Adhikari will win from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur by a massive margin. This is not just about the BJP; it reflects the mood of the people," he said.

EC Assures 'Fearless and Bloodless' Polls

He further stated that the Election Commission of India has assured that elections in the state will be conducted in a "fearless and bloodless manner," with a focus on maintaining accurate electoral rolls. "This is their responsibility," Bhattacharya said, while adding that the people of West Bengal are determined to see the removal of the Trinamool Congress government from across the state.

Assembly Polls Schedule Announced

Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for Assembly polls for Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. As per the announcement, the assembly elections will commence from April 9. Polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on April 9 in a single phase. While in West Bengal, the first phase of voting is scheduled for April 23, followed by the second phase on April 29. Tamil Nadu will hold its elections on April 23 in a single phase. Counting of votes for all five states and UTs is scheduled for May 4.

Key Candidacy Declared

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will contest from Nandigram, where he defeated Mamata Banerjee in 2021, and from Bhabanipur, the constituency currently represented by the TMC chief, as per the first list of 144 candidates released by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections. (ANI)