West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari reviewed the state's concurrent crises: riverbank erosion in Malda, flooding from DVC water release, and rail track subsidence near Farakka, announcing immediate relief and long-term planning.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday reviewed the flood and erosion situation in Malda and highlighted three separate but concurrent issues confronting the state -- riverbank erosion in the Manikchak and Ratua areas, downstream flooding following the release of water from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), and subsidence of railway tracks near New Farakka station in Malda.

Riverbank Erosion in Malda

Addressing a press conference on the flood situation in Malda, Adhikari said riverbank erosion in the Manikchak and Ratua areas is an annual problem and requires a permanent solution. "There are two separate incidents. One concerns erosion, specifically in the Manikchak and Ratua areas of Malda, which is an annual occurrence. This erosion is a major problem for which we are seeking a permanent solution," he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government is coordinating with the governments of Bihar and Jharkhand and involving experts from IIT Kanpur to formulate a comprehensive long-term plan to address the issue. "We are formulating a long-term plan by coordinating with the governments of Bihar and Jharkhand and involving experts from IIT Kanpur. While we work on long-term measures, immediate relief operations, such as rescue, setting up shelters, and handling emergency requirements, are being carried out under the leadership of the District Magistrate," Adhikari said.

Flooding from DVC Water Release

On the flood situation in the Lower Damodar region, covering Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah and parts of West Bardhaman, Adhikari said no embankment breach has taken place so far despite heavy rainfall in the region. "Regarding the second incident: not a single embankment has breached in the Lower Damodar region, covering Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, and parts of West Bardhaman. Sluices and dams are functioning correctly, though rainfall has been heavy," he said.

Adhikari also took a swipe at the previous Trinamool Congress-led government over the control of the DVC, saying that the release of water becomes necessary when inflow exceeds the capacity of the dams. "Dams have operational limits; the previous government handed over control of the DVC (Damodar Valley Corporation) to the Centre. It is not a matter of choice; water must be released if inflow exceeds capacity," he added.

The Chief Minister said the release of over one lakh cusecs of water in the last two days has affected several areas, with Hooghly Rural being among the worst-hit regions. "Consequently, the discharge of over 1 lakh cusecs of water over the past two days has impacted certain areas. Hooghly Rural is currently the most affected, specifically the Arambagh subdivision, where 7 blocks and 9 Gram Panchayats are impacted, and relief shelters are operational. Assessments have also been completed for the Udaynarayanpur and Amta areas in Howrah," Adhikari said.

Railway Track Subsidence near Farakka

On the disruption of train services following land subsidence near New Farakka station in Malda, the Chief Minister said railway authorities are carrying out repair and safety work on a war footing. "The third incident involves a land subsidence issue affecting railway tracks near Farakka. The Railways are working on repairs and safety measures. While the work is proceeding on a war footing, it will take some time," he said.

For passengers stranded on trains between Malda and Murshidabad, Adhikari said alternative arrangements have been made and additional buses deployed to facilitate their movement. "For passengers stranded on trains between Malda and Murshidabad, we have arranged alternative free ticket transport; we initially deployed 8 buses, and 20 are currently in operation. Additionally, the district administrations of Malda and Murshidabad are distributing food packets and water bottles to the stranded passengers," Adhikari said.

Eastern Railway on Friday cancelled multiple train services, including the New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express, following the subsidence near New Farakka station under the Malda Division, affecting journeys on September 4 and 5.

Weather Alert

Malda witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert warning of "Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (30-40kmph)".

Meanwhile, the forecast for today and tomorrow also carries a yellow alert, warning of "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (30-40kmph)." (ANI)