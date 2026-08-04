Suvendu Adhikari met Nirmala Sitharaman over worker issues and also former TMC MPs amid a major political churn in West Bengal, where 20 TMC MPs reportedly joined the NCPI to support the NDA, causing speculation over the new party's unity.

Adhikari Meets Sitharaman on Worker Issues

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday and discussed issues concerning tea garden workers and workers in the textile sector. Speaking about the meeting, Adhikari said, "We discussed two specific areas, and she also expressed interest. One was for tea garden workers, and the other was for workers in textiles. We had a very good conversation."

He further said, "Regarding the meeting with NCPI, you can count. If there is more need, we will also meet those. This is just the first glimpse; there is still a lot left."

Meeting with Former TMC MPs

Earlier in the day, Adhikari also met former Trinamool Congress MPs at Banga Bhawan in Delhi amid heightened political activity in the state. Adhikari left Banga Bhawan after the meeting, while BJP leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who was also present, described his visit as a "courtesy call". "It was a courtesy call; I only came to see him," Roy said.

Major Political Churn in West Bengal

The meeting comes amid a major political churn in West Bengal, following the reported exit of 20 TMC Lok Sabha MPs and their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and extending support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The political manoeuvre, aimed at navigating provisions of the anti-defection law, has altered the political equations surrounding the TMC in Parliament.

Recently, the developments have also triggered speculation over the unity of the NCPI, after three of its leaders -- Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahman and Yusuf Pathan -- skipped the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting last Tuesday. The NCPI has sought to dismiss speculation of a rift, while TMC leaders have claimed that the three MPs do not wish to join the BJP-led NDA.(ANI)