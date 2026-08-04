Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini accused the Congress of vote-bank politics and insulting Dalits by sidelining Charanjit Singh Channi. He also defended the Centre's actions on the NEET paper leak, accusing the opposition of misleading the youth.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday alleged that Congress has pursued vote-bank politics and used the poor, backward classes and Scheduled Castes for political gains. Referring to former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, he said a leader who had stood firmly with the Punjab Congress during difficult times was now being sidelined by his own party. In a way, the Congress has insulted Dalits and other deprived sections of society, he alleged. The Chief Minister was interacting with mediapersons at Haryana Niwas.

Saini on NEET Paper Leak Case

Responding to a question on the NEET paper leak case, Saini said the Union Government had taken decisive action, "while the Congress and the INDIA alliance had consistently sought to mislead the youth on the issue". He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated his entire life to the welfare of every section of society and continues to work tirelessly in the service of the nation, with safeguarding the future of the country's youth among his foremost priorities.

Saini said the Centre had enacted stringent laws to deal with paper leak cases, ensured strict action against those responsible and made the recruitment process fully transparent. He said PM Modi treated the issue with utmost seriousness and made it unequivocally clear that anyone attempting to jeopardise the future of the country's youth would not be spared. No one has the right to play with the aspirations and future of young people, said the Chief Minister

Saini said today's generation had not witnessed the conditions that prevailed during the Congress rule. Recruitment processes lacked transparency and candidates often had to travel on the roofs of buses merely to appear for examinations, he alleged. He alleged that the Congress had ignored the future of the youth for years in pursuit of vote-bank politics. "The people of the country, he added, now understood the politics of the Congress and the INDIA alliance and would no longer be misled by them," he said.

Slams Punjab Govt, AAP

Replying to a question on the Punjab Assembly's resolution condemning paper leaks, the Chief Minister asked if the Punjab Government had adopted a similar resolution over the recent pharmacy examination paper leak in the State. The Chief Minister said the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party should answer the youth on issues relating to recruitment examinations.

On Sports Policy and Corruption

He said that if the sports policy pursued during the tenure of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had indeed been as effective as claimed, Haryana and the country would have produced record-breaking medal performances even then. Instead, he said, it was under the present government that sportspersons were receiving recognition and encouragement purely based on their talent and achievements. The Chief Minister said the State Government would soon organise a felicitation ceremony to honour Haryana's medal winners at the Commonwealth Games.

Responding to another question, Saini said the State Government's policy on corruption was clear and uncompromising. Any officer or employee found involved in corruption would not be posted in the same district or on the same post, he said. (ANI)

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