Samajwadi Party MLA Sachin Yadav was suspended from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the rest of the session. The action came after he continued protesting despite repeated warnings from Speaker Satish Mahana during the Monsoon session.

SP MLA Suspended for Protesting

Samajwadi Party MLA Sachin Yadav was on Tuesday suspended from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the remainder of the ongoing session after he continued his protest despite repeated warnings from the Speaker.

Official Order and Rules Invoked

According to the official communication from the Assembly Secretariat, the action was taken under Sub-rule (1) of Rule 299 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 2023.

In the formal order, Principal Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey said: "I am directed to inform you that, in accordance with the resolution passed by the House during the sitting of the Legislative Assembly on 04 August, 2026, you have been suspended from the service of the House for the entire session, effective from 01:25 PM, under Sub-rule (1) of Rule 299 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 2023."

Elaborating on the restrictions imposed during the suspension period, the notification read: "Consequently, under Sub-rule (1) of Rule 299 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 2023, you shall not be permitted to enter the precincts of the House--as defined in Rule 3(d) of the said Rules--nor participate in the proceedings of the House and its committees during the said period."

Defiance of Speaker's Warnings

The action came against SP MLA Sachin Yadav after he continued his protest despite repeated warnings from the Chair on Tuesday. Speaker Mahana cautioned the legislator against protesting in a manner that amounted to insulting the Chief Minister. However, the SP MLA refused to comply with the directions and continued displaying the materials, prompting the Speaker to intervene.

Speaker's Reaction

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said, "The opposition members wanted to speak about Ayodhya. I had said they would be given the opportunity to speak... I had accepted all their issues. I wanted the Question Hour to proceed smoothly, but that didn't happen... The opposition members came prepared, thinking they wouldn't let the House function today... The Assembly is a platform for discussion, agreement, and disagreement..."

After he was suspended from today's proceedings, Yadav held up a Ram Lala photograph along with placards to press the opposition's demands.

Amidst the ongoing Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday chaired a cabinet meeting as the State government gears up to present the supplementary budget.(ANI)