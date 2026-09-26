CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby announced a wider outreach to parties outside the INDIA bloc against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, an initiative instantly backed by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee to unite political parties over electoral process concerns.

Opposition Unites Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby on Saturday called for a wider outreach against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, reaching out to parties outside the INDIA bloc, after TMC chief Minister Mamata Banerjee backed the initiative to unite political parties against him.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader added that the party has reached out to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), stating that former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "responded instantly." The CPI(M) also wrote to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), to build a broader movement against what MA Baby termed the "unilateral" approach of the Election Commission and to demand accountability over issues linked to electoral processes.

"On behalf of the CPI, a letter has been sent to every political party, and even CJP is not recognised as a political party, but through the Jantar Mantar agitation, where we were also together, even CJP has been communicated that this is a time when, notwithstanding our small or big differing views to restore the accountability of the system and also fight the unilateral pro-union government approach of the Election Commission. That has to be a massive movement in which all political parties other than BJP and NDA members," MA Baby said.

He said that parties cooperating with the NDA have also raised questions seeking explanations from the Election Commission. "Two parties which are cooperating with NDA have also come out stating that the Election Commission should explain various questions. So it's an unprecedented situation. Like that letter had gone to TMC leader Mamata Banerjee also. So she was one of the leaders to respond instantly," he added.

CPI(M)-TMC Rapprochement

Rivals on the political battlefield of West Bengal for decades, the TMC and the CPI(M) have opened communication channels. MA Baby informed that former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to him over the phone a day earlier and supported the initiative to bring political parties together.

"Yesterday Mamata Banerjee telephoned me, so we spoke. We knew each other because when she was in the Lok Sabha, I was in the Rajya Sabha. So we used to meet in the central hall and various other. She was in the Youth Congress, I was in DYFI during the same time," he said.

Recalling the conversation, Baby said Banerjee stressed the importance of bringing Opposition parties together. "She assured that it's very important that you have the initiative you have taken to bring all political parties together. She was saying that she was speaking to Congress leaders about a meeting of the INDIA bloc, and I then mentioned that the INDIA bloc is important, but it has to be INDIA bloc plus the parties which are not there, opposition parties. They should also be brought together if they are willing and all that. She said yes. So this was the conversation we had," Baby said.

Outreach Beyond INDIA Bloc

The developments follow The Indian Express report claiming that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and procedures linked to electoral rolls and database access. The Opposition parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Left parties, have intensified their criticism of the Election Commission, alleging concerns over electoral transparency and demanding accountability.

When asked about CPI(M) approaching the CJP for a common platform against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Baby said the party has recognised the emergence of new socio-political forces. "Yes, because CJP played an important role in forcing Dharmendra Pradhan to resign. So they have emerged as a socio-political force, especially of the youngsters. So we, various political parties working in our country, should recognise this development," he said.

He added that political parties should not assume that only recognised parties represented in Parliament or assemblies could shape the future. "New social and political forces are emerging. We should not say that those who are recognised political parties by the Election Commission, those who have representation in Parliament or assemblies, we alone can shape the future of the society. That is not the approach of at least CPI," Baby said.

"We have decided, after having had proper consideration of all the aspects, that CJP should also be alert that we need to initiate a very broad movement of struggle to defend democracy, constitutional values and to uphold accountability. Those officers with constitutional protection should not behave as though they have authoritarian power to do whatever they wish. So, CJP has also been approached by us. They are yet to react," he added.

CPI(M) Demands CEC's Resignation, Prosecution

Responding to a question on CPI(M)'s demand over Gyanesh Kumar, Baby said the Chief Election Commissioner should resign and face prosecution over alleged violations. "He should be prosecuted. He should be forced to resign if he doesn't have the decorum and common sense to resign on his own. We will be forcing, but he should be prosecuted also for the gross violation of the practices which were expected to be followed by election commissioners," Baby said.

"He is the first among the three equals. But he was conducting himself in the authoritarian manner followed by Narendra Modi in the Election Commission. That is why all three were picked up by the Narendra Modi government only. They were senior IAS officers. But the authoritarian conduct and partisan, non-transparent behaviour of Mr Gyanesh Kumar had been so blatant and intolerable that they were also compelled to take a stand," he added.

Planned Protests and Meetings

On whether CPI(M) would join CJP's proposed agitation at Jantar Mantar, Baby said the opposition parties would hold their own protests between September 26 and October 2. "No, the Left parties are going to have an agitation on September 29. We have given a call to all our units in the states to find out when they can organise protest agitation on this issue from September 26 of September to 2nd of October," he said.

Meanwhile, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya earlier said a meeting of the INDIA bloc is likely to be held at Constitution Club on September 30 to discuss the issues surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and the Election Commission.

The Election Commission has maintained that internal technical notes, written queries and suggestions are part of the normal functioning of a multi-member constitutional body. The ECI has asserted that all final decisions related to the SIR exercise were taken unanimously and carried the approval of all three commissioners. (ANI)