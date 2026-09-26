Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary launched 58 highway patrol vehicles and attended a school PTM. Ahead of the Gaya Ji Pitri Paksha Mela 2026, tech-driven safety measures like QR wristbands and AI surveillance are being implemented for pilgrims.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday flagged off 58 highway patrolling vehicles organised by the Home Department to strengthen highway patrolling, road safety, and police presence on major routes across various districts of Bihar.

In addition to this, the Bihar CM visited Rajkiya Madhya Vidyalaya, Ramjichak, Danapur, where he attended the Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) and actively interacted with teachers, students, and parents.

Preparations for Gaya Ji Pitri Paksha Mela 2026

Meanwhile, looking ahead to the Gaya Ji Pitri Paksha Mela 2026, a unique blend of tradition and technology has been planned under the directives of CM Choudhary to provide special arrangements for pilgrims.

Tech-Driven Pilgrim Safety and Communication

To ensure the safety of devotees and prevent children and elderly individuals from getting separated from their families, a system of QR Code-equipped wristbands has been arranged. These wristbands will have the mobile numbers of family members and necessary details recorded on them, ensuring that if someone gets lost, an alert message will reach the family's mobile phone and the pilgrim can be reunited by scanning the QR code. Furthermore, for pilgrims arriving from across the country and abroad, a Google Translator system has been set up at help desks to overcome language barriers, allowing devotees to hear Hindi responses translated into their own native languages.

AI-Powered Security and City Beautification

Law and order during the Pitri Paksha Mela will heavily leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI). Officials will receive location-based alerts anywhere crowd sizes increase, and AI, along with advanced cameras, will assist in identifying missing persons by detecting a face in the camera and instantly tracking the person's location. The Gaya city transformation campaign during the mela has seen children playing a crucial role by drawing art related to Lord Vishnu on the walls.

Infrastructure and Basic Amenities

Within the Pitru Paksha mela area, arrangements have been made for the free accommodation of 75,348 people daily, alongside 943 toilets, 134 bathrooms, and 74 changing rooms that have been fully prepared. To cater to basic needs, 280 handpumps and 890 taps have been installed for the pilgrims, while drinking water quality is being checked on a daily basis at PHED labs.

Comprehensive Health Services

A total of 70 health camps are operating within the mela area, where 125 doctors and 178 paramedical personnel have been deployed, alongside free primary treatment arrangements provided by the IMA for the pilgrims.

Transport and Food Services

For smooth transit, 150 free e-rickshaws are being operated to provide special transport facilities for pilgrims within the area. Additionally, a special arrangement featuring "Jeevika Didi ki Rasoi" has been established to provide high-quality satvik food to pilgrims at a nominal price of just 30 rupees, emphasising the overall commitment to offering superior facilities to devotees during the Pitri Paksha mela. (ANI)