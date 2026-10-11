West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari inaugurated the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja in Kolkata. The pandal is themed 'Vande Mataram'. Adhikari also attended Mahalaya celebrations at Eden Gardens, kicking off the city's festivities.

Suvendu Adhikari Kicks Off Durga Puja Festivities in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday inaugurated the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja in Kolkata, which is celebrating its 91st year in 2026. Located in Bowbazar, the Durga Puja celebration is themed around “Vande Mataram” to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song.

Earlier in the day, in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari attended a grand celebration at Eden Gardens on Mahalaya to mark the beginning of Durga Puja festivities. The event featured a drone show, 3D projection mapping, laser-and-light displays and ceremonial fireworks. CM Adhikari also greeted people on the occasion, expressing hope that the arrival of Maa Durga would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to everyone. He also prayed for stronger bonds of heritage, culture, unity and brotherhood in West Bengal.

In a post on X, Adhikari wrote,"Shubho Mahalaya! On the auspicious beginning of Debi Pokhkhali, I extend my heartfelt love and best wishes to all. Mother is coming; may the arrival of Ma bring every life filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. I pray that the bonds of heritage, culture, unity, and brotherhood in West Bengal grow even stronger. May all be well.”

Nationwide Celebrations Mark Start of Navratri

Marking the commencement of the nine-day Shardiya Navratri festival, thousands of devotees on Sunday thronged prominent temples across the country from the early hours of the morning to offer prayers and seek divine blessings. In the national capital, devotees were seen offering prayers at prominent temples including the Chhatarpur Temple and Kali Bari on the occasion. In Assam, the sacred Kamakhya Temple atop Guwahati’s Nilachal Hills saw a heavy influx of devotees who gathered for early morning rituals. In Uttarakhand, devotees thronged the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar to offer prayers on the first day of the festival. In Jammu and Kashmir, the pilgrimage town of Katra wore a festive look as an influx of pilgrims arrived at the base camp of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Long queues can be seen at the starting point – Darshani Deodi to embark on the uphill trek. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan has been illuminated with elegant lights, creating a divine ambience amid the Trikuta Hills.

The Significance of Durga Puja

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. This nine-night festival transcends religious boundaries, offering a testament to India's rich traditions and vibrant spirituality. Immerse yourself in the heart of the celebrations as devotees pay homage to the nine distinct forms of Goddess Durga. Each form represents a unique facet of the divine feminine energy, encompassing the many aspects of life – from strength and courage to beauty and wisdom. (ANI)