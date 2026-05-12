West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari attended Himanta Biswa Sarma's swearing-in in Guwahati. He thanked Assam BJP workers for their help in the West Bengal polls and said Bengal will adopt Assam's anti-infiltration measures.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government. Speaking on the occasion, Adhikari congratulated the people of Assam and thanked BJP workers from the state for their contribution to the BJP's victory in West Bengal under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I congratulate the people of Assam. Not just Assam, in the grand victory of the BJP in West Bengal, the BJP workers from Assam also cooperated a lot," Adhikari told reporters.

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He further said, "Odisha, Bihar, Assam, and Sikkim will work together for the development of the Northeast." Praising Himanta Biswa Sarma, Adhikari described the Assam Chief Minister as his "elder brother" and said the two leaders share a close relationship. "Himanta ji is my elder brother, and we have very good relations. I learn a lot by looking at the way he works. He is a very down-to-earth person," he added.

Bengal to Adopt Assam's Anti-Infiltration Model

Referring to steps taken against infiltration, Adhikari said the BJP government in West Bengal would take similar measures as those adopted in Assam and Tripura. "Since BJP has come to power in Asaam and Tripura, the problem of infiltrators has ended. Bengal had a govt which did not even allot land to the BSF. The steps taken by Assam regarding infiltrators will also be taken in West Bengal," he said.

Sarma Begins Third NDA Term in Assam

His remarks came ahead of Himanta Biswa Sarma's swearing-in ceremony in Guwahati, where the BJP-led NDA begins its third consecutive term in Assam. Sarma was unanimously elected leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Parties during a meeting attended by senior leaders from alliance partners, including the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

New Ministers and Speaker Named

Earlier, Sarma announced the names of four ministers slated for induction into the state cabinet while also announcing the candidate for the post of Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly. In a post on X, Sarma said that, along with him, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog will also be sworn in as ministers on Tuesday in the ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, senior BJP leader and MLA Ranjit Das has been named the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Assam Assembly Election Results

The development follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state. The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly. The BJP secured 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each. On the other hand, the opposition Congress-led alliance managed to secure 19 seats. Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats each, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured one seat. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account in the elections.