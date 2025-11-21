West Bengal Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari wrote to the ECI, accusing CM Mamata Banerjee of undermining the ECI's mandate. He alleged her communication on the electoral roll revision aims to protect an illegal vote bank and intimidate officials.

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, submitted a rebuttal letter to Election Commission of India Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addressing a communication from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls. In his letter on Thursday, the Opposition leader of West Bengal alleged that Mamata Banerjee's message is a deliberate attempt to undermine the Constitutional mandate of the Election Commission of India (ECI). He claimed that it aims to create discord among election officials and to protect a vote bank comprised of ineligible and illegal voters.

Adhikari Accuses CM of Undermining ECI

"Her communication, rather than offering constructive suggestions for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls, appears to be a calculated attempt to undermine the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Constitutional Mandate, sow discord among Election Officials, and protect a Vote-Bank of 'ineligible and illegal elements' that her Trinamool Congress (TMC) led State Government has nurtured for electoral gains for years. This is not merely an Administrative concern; it is a blatant assault on the sanctity of India's democratic principles," wrote Adhikari.

Allegations of Intimidation and Defiance

He further accused the West Bengal Chief Minister of allegedly threatening Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and claimed that she intimated the officers to defy ECI directives and prioritise her political whims. "It is imperative to first address the Hon'ble Chief Minister's own track record of intimidation and defiance towards the ECI. Over the last few months, she has repeatedly threatened Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who are, after all, State Government Employees, reminding them that they are after all tied to her Administration post-elections, she instigated and intimidated them to defy ECI directives and prioritize her political whims. Her public rants against the ECI have been nothing short of vitriolic, including baseless accusations of corruption against the Hon'ble CEO, West Bengal, Shri Manoj Kumar Agarwal, without a shred of evidence; a smear campaign designed to discredit impartial officials," claimed Adhikari.

Attempt to Erode Public Trust

Adhikari further accused Banerjee of attempting to erode public trust in the ECI and trying to undermine the ECI's independence. He emphasised that such conduct from the West Bengal Chief Minister must be condemned in the strongest terms. "Even more alarmingly, she has made direct and indirect statements that are utterly unacceptable about you, the Hon'ble Chief Election Commissioner yourself, indicating that you have been following political orders to please someone in the Central Government. This is an attempt to erode public trust on the ECI and trying to curb the ECI's independence. Such conduct from the head of a State Government is unbecoming and must be condemned in the strongest terms, as it exemplifies the very "Jungle Raaj" that has plagued West Bengal under TMC rule," added Adhikari.

Adhikari Urges ECI to Ensure Fair Process

Therefore, he urged the ECI to conduct the SIR process as effectively and flawlessly as possible. "I urge you, Hon'ble Chief Election Commissioner, to stand firm as the Guardian of Democracy. The People of West Bengal, weary of TMC's "Jungle Raaj" are looking to the ECI to rescue our Electoral Process from this morass of manipulation, unethical pressurization, and external interference by Smt. Mamata Banerjee and her party. I plead to you to kindly conduct the SIR exercise as appropriately and flawlessly as possible, deploying additional resources if needed, to ensure every genuine voter is empowered and every bogus entry is purged. Only then can we restore faith in free and fair elections, paving the way for a truly representative mandate in 2026. The ECI's resolve will not only cleanse West Bengal's rolls but also reaffirm India's Democratic ethos," said Adhikari.

Mamata Banerjee's Concerns Over SIR Process

On November 20, in a letter to CEC Gyanesh Kumar CM Banerjee claimed critical gaps in training and a lack of clarity regarding mandatory documentation. She emphasised that the near-impossibility of reaching voters amid their livelihood schedules has made the exercise structurally unsound. The letter reads, "I have time and again flagged my serious concerns in respect of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the way it has been thrust upon the people. Now, I am compelled to write to you as the situation surrounding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has reached a deeply alarming stage. The manner in which this exercise is being forced upon officials and citizens is not only unplanned and chaotic, but also dangerous. The absence of even basic preparedness, adequate planning or clear communication has crippled the process from day one."

ECI Reports on SIR Progress

Meanwhile, more than 50.40 crore electors, nearly 99 per cent, have received enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 states and union territories, according to the Election Commission of India. (ANI)