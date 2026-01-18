A suspicious object alert on the Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express triggered a search operation near Chandauli. Bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed, but no suspicious items were found. An investigation into the incident is underway.

A suspicious object alert was reported on the Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on Saturday night near Chandauli, prompting security agencies to conduct a thorough search, officials said.

Police Response and Search Operation

According to Circle Officer (CO) Arun Singh, the police received information about the alert at around 10:15 pm. Following the report, bomb disposal squads and dog squads were immediately deployed to inspect the train. "Around 10:15 PM last night, we received information that a suspicious object had been placed on the Rajdhani Express train going from Patna to New Delhi. Following this information, the entire train was searched by the bomb disposal squad and other dog squads. No suspicious objects were found during the search...Action will be taken after the investigation," CO Arun Singh told ANI.

The security teams carried out a meticulous check of all coaches to ensure passenger safety. Further details are awaited as authorities continue their inquiry into the incident.