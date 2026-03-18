Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal held meetings with Varun Chandra, UK PM's advisor. Discussions focused on enhancing India-UK collaboration through FinTech, the digital economy, and the implementation of the CETA.

India-UK Economic Ties

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met Varun Chandra, the Special Advisor on Business and Investment to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, in New Delhi. In a post on X, the Ministry of Finance stated that the meeting involved discussions to enhance the collaboration through FinTech, digital economy, financial markets, banking and insurance, etc. "Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs @nsitharaman met Varun Chandra, Special Adviser on Business & Investment to the UK Prime Minister H.E. @Keir_Starmer, in New Delhi, today. Building on the landmark India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), they discussed avenues to enhance collaboration through FinTech, digital economy, financial markets, banking and insurance, and other shared priorities agreed in the India- UK Economic & Financial Dialogue," the Finance Ministry wrote.

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Meanwhile, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, also took it to his X and said that the meeting focused on discussing progress and implementation of India-UK CETA and how to strengthen and expand trade and investment between the two countries. "Held a productive meeting with Varun Chandra, Chief Business, Investment & Trade Adviser to the Prime Minister of the UK. Discussed progress on the implementation of the India-UK CETA and explored avenues to further strengthen trade & investment ties between the two countries," he wrote.

Parliamentary Proceedings on Budget

On Wednesday, Sitharaman moved the Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha during the Parliamentary Budget Session. The Bill seeks to authorise the payment and appropriation of certain further sums from the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26.

The Finance Minister will seek the leave of the House to introduce the Bill and subsequently move that it be taken into consideration and passed, subject to the voting of the Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26. (ANI)