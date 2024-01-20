Surge in fake news on Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration prompts Govt advisory to media

The advisory applies to newspapers, TV channels, and digital media, emphasizing the need to avoid false or manipulated content that may disturb communal harmony.

In light of a surge in misinformation surrounding the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting issued an advisory on Saturday, urging newspapers and TV channels to exercise caution in publishing or telecasting content that may be false, manipulated, or has the potential to disturb communal harmony or public order.

The ministry highlighted the spread of unverified, provocative, and fake messages, particularly on social media platforms, expressing concern over their potential to disrupt communal harmony and public order. The advisory directed newspapers, private satellite TV channels, and digital media publishers to refrain from disseminating any content of such nature. Social media platforms were also advised to undertake reasonable efforts to avoid hosting or displaying misleading information.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various dignitaries expected to attend.

As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaches, security measures in Ayodhya have been heightened, with nearly 8,000 VIP guests anticipated at the event. The Uttar Pradesh police force, deployed in the temple town, is conducting patrolling on land, water, and air to ensure a secure environment.

Officials reported that the grand Ram temple has been adorned with 'rich stocks' of flowers and special lighting arrangements for the ceremony. The entire temple town is immersed in religious fervour, with locals expressing the sentiment, 'Ayodhya Rammay ho rahi hai.' Sources from the temple trust revealed the use of natural flowers, lasting longer in the winter, contributing to the fresh and divine ambience on the consecration day.

