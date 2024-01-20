Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Surge in fake news on Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration prompts Govt advisory to media

    The advisory applies to newspapers, TV channels, and digital media, emphasizing the need to avoid false or manipulated content that may disturb communal harmony.

    Surge in fake news on Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration prompts Govt advisory to media
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 9:03 PM IST

    In light of a surge in misinformation surrounding the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting issued an advisory on Saturday, urging newspapers and TV channels to exercise caution in publishing or telecasting content that may be false, manipulated, or has the potential to disturb communal harmony or public order.

    Ram Mandir inauguration: How to book aarti passes online?

    The ministry highlighted the spread of unverified, provocative, and fake messages, particularly on social media platforms, expressing concern over their potential to disrupt communal harmony and public order. The advisory directed newspapers, private satellite TV channels, and digital media publishers to refrain from disseminating any content of such nature. Social media platforms were also advised to undertake reasonable efforts to avoid hosting or displaying misleading information.

    The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various dignitaries expected to attend.

    As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaches, security measures in Ayodhya have been heightened, with nearly 8,000 VIP guests anticipated at the event. The Uttar Pradesh police force, deployed in the temple town, is conducting patrolling on land, water, and air to ensure a secure environment.

    Officials reported that the grand Ram temple has been adorned with 'rich stocks' of flowers and special lighting arrangements for the ceremony. The entire temple town is immersed in religious fervour, with locals expressing the sentiment, 'Ayodhya Rammay ho rahi hai.' Sources from the temple trust revealed the use of natural flowers, lasting longer in the winter, contributing to the fresh and divine ambience on the consecration day.

    Kerala: Army's Hanuman temple walls narrates Ramayan scenes

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2024, 9:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Tiruchirappalli people shower flower petals WATCH gcw

    PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Tiruchirappalli, people shower flower petals (WATCH)

    SFJ Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun's men arrested in Ayodhya, terror plot busted ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' event avv

    SFJ Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun's men arrested in Ayodhya, terror plot busted ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' event

    Ram Mandir Here is what PM Modi was presented with at Ranganathaswamy Temple to be taken to Ayodhya gcw

    Ram Mandir: Here's what PM Modi was presented with at Ranganathaswamy Temple

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar conducts trial run of India's first electric double-decker bus rkn

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar conducts trial run of India's first electric double-decker bus

    Man accused in Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video case arrested by Delhi Police gcw

    Man accused in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video case arrested by Delhi Police

    Recent Stories

    Days after Iran attack, Afghan Taliban clash with Pakistani forces at border

    Days after Iran attack, Afghan Taliban clash with Pakistani forces at border (WATCH)

    cricket India vs England: Nasser Hussain warns India on underestimating England's 'Bazball' approach osf

    India vs England: Nasser Hussain warns India on underestimating England's 'Bazball' approach

    Karnataka: Minor student gives birth in Kalaburagi, cousin arrested under POCSO Act

    Karnataka: Minor student gives birth in Kalaburagi, cousin arrested under POCSO Act

    Tennis Happy Birthday Laura Robson: Top 7 quotes by the former Tennis star osf

    Happy Birthday Laura Robson: Top 7 quotes by the former Tennis star

    Ram Mandir What will prasad reportedly include during Pran Pratishtha gcw

    Ram Mandir: What will prasad include during 'Pran Pratishtha'?

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon