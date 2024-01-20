India News
Visit the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra official website. To get the OTP, log in with your cellphone number. Go to 'My Profile' to book an appointment for Aarti or Darshan.
Select the day and Aarti you want to attend. Fill out required forms and credentials. Before entering the 'Aarti' ritual, pick up your permit at the desk on the temple premises.
Bookings made the same day are contingent on available slots. To obtain Aarti permits, worshippers must show a valid government ID at the camp office 30 minutes before to aarti.
The temple trust has extended invitations to over 7,000 individuals, including prominent figures such as cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and delegates from approximately 50 countries.