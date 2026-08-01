Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said the state cannot hold back Cauvery water. Minister Priyank Kharge added the state has appealed to the Centre to simplify drought management guidelines amid the ongoing dispute with Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said the State could not hold back Cauvery water, even as the inter-state water-sharing issue continues to remain a matter of discussion. Addressing reporters in Mysuru, Shivakumar said the filling of the Kabini reservoir was a positive development and expressed hope that both the Ganga and Cauvery rivers would remain full for the benefit of all. "We cannot hold back the water. The fact that Kabini is full is a matter of happiness. I prayed to the Mother that the Ganga and Cauvery be full and bring good to everyone," he said.

Karnataka Appeals for Drought Guideline Changes

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge today stated that the State government has appealed to the Centre to simplify drought management guidelines, while reaffirming a firm stance on the Cauvery water dispute. Kharge highlighted that with the monsoon only halfway through, the State requires more flexible rules to manage the evolving situation. "We have appealed to the Centre for drought management. Only 50% of the monsoon has ended. The Centre's guidelines will be followed only after the rainy season is over. For that, the Centre has been requested to simplify the central rules," he said while addressing media persons in Bengaluru today.

The state minister also launched a political attack on Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, accusing him of failing to advocate for Karnataka's interests at the national level. "Our stance on Cauvery water is clear. We can only give water to our people, but the Chief Minister has also asked for cooperation. In the wake of the Prime Minister's arrival, the Chief Minister will personally appeal. Prahlad Joshi does not protect the interests of the state; he only speaks against the Chief Minister and us," Kharge said.

CWMA Directs Karnataka to Release Water

On July 30, 2026, the CWMA rejected Karnataka's appeal against the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) order, which directed it to release water at the rate of 3,500 cusecs daily to Tamil Nadu from July 29 for the next 15 days. The CWMA told Karnataka to comply with the order.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had on Friday said the state will have to implement the CWMA order.

The Chief Minister said Karnataka has already presented its arguments before the authorities and has also filed an appeal against the recommendation. "Now, a decision has been issued regarding the Cauvery water dispute. The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water over the next 15 days. Whatever recommendations have been given by the CWRC, we have filed an appeal against them," he said.

He said Tamil Nadu had sought the release of 9.94 TMC of water based on the distress-sharing formula, while the authority directed Karnataka to release around 4.5 TMC. "At the same time, the inflow has shown some improvement over the last two to three days due to better weather conditions," he said.

The Karnataka CM said the state's total inflow was currently around 25,000 cusecs, while it had been directed to release 3,500 cusecs downstream.

He also announced that he had convened an all-party meeting at 11:00 AM on Sunday to discuss the next course of action on the Cauvery issue. Former Chief Ministers, MPs from the Cauvery basin region, Union Ministers, and several state ministers have been invited to the meeting. (ANI)