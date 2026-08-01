Two fishermen from a capsized boat in Vizhinjam returned safely, while a search continues for two others from a separate incident at Muthalapozhi. The Kerala government has sought assistance from the Indian Navy for the rescue operations.

Keralam Transport Minister CP John on Saturday said that two fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized in Vizhinjam off Thiruvananthapuram's coast have returned safely. However, the search continues for two others in a separate capsizing incident at Muthalapozhi. The State Government has requested assistance from the Indian Navy to bolster rescue operations.

Minister Commends Rescue Efforts

"All the missing fishermen have come back, fortunately. And most of them have some injuries; they are immediately hospitalised. The Coast Guard and the Fisheries Department did their best with the help of police and other forces... But unfortunately, Muthalapozhi is a bit different. It is taking its toll, but the rescue system was very good. I congratulate all those who are involved in the rescue operations, including our collector and police officials. When we heard that many were missing, our district collector wrote a letter to the naval officials, and they were ready to come... We are waiting for all the boats and Kattumaram to come back..."

Two Missing in Muthalapozhi Incident

The Keralam government sought the assistance of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard for emergency search and rescue operations after two people were reported missing following a boat capsize incident in the rough sea conditions at Muthalapozhi. Congress MLA Ramya Haridas, who reached Muthalapozhi, said, "We are all here at Muthalapozhi. The Fisheries Minister called us this morning, and the Chief Minister also spoke to us and gave directions. Arrangements have been made to bring in all possible emergency assistance at the earliest, including the Marine and Coastal Guard teams and, if possible, support from the Navy. We have also been informed that the marine team from Vizhinjam is on its way. However, the sea is extremely rough and turbulent at the moment, making it difficult for the team to reach the location quickly."

The boat carrying four fishermen capsized at around 8.30 pm on Friday while returning after fishing. Police identified the missing fishermen as Shijin, 32, and Freemon, 28, both residents of Anchuthengu. Two fishermen, Jose and Smith, managed to swim to safety.

Families Protest Alleged Delays

Family members of the missing fishermen staged a protest in front of the Anchuthengu Coastal Police Station, alleging a delay in launching the search operation.

A statement issued by the Office of the Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan said assistance of the Indian Navy had been sought to trace the missing fishermen. (ANI)