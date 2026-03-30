The Hemophilia Care Centre in Surat's New Civil Hospital provides free, advanced treatment to over 650 patients from across India. The government-funded facility offers factor therapy, complex surgeries, and 24/7 care, becoming a beacon of hope.

The Hemophilia Care Centre at New Civil Hospital in Surat is emerging as a major lifeline for patients suffering from hemophilia, offering free and advanced treatment to hundreds from across India.

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A Hub for Complex Procedures

Established in 2015, the centre has registered over 650 patients and is increasingly becoming a hub for complex procedures, including major joint surgeries. Patients from not only Gujarat but also other states are travelling to Surat for treatment.

Comprehensive and Accessible Care

Hemophilia, a genetic disorder that affects the blood's ability to clot, can lead to severe disability if left untreated. At the Surat centre, patients receive comprehensive care including free factor therapy, diagnostic services, physiotherapy, and surgical interventions, ensuring timely treatment and improved quality of life.

Families of patients have highlighted the accessibility of services at the facility. A patient's mother said her child has been receiving treatment for the past 16 years and praised the centre for being operational round-the-clock, allowing patients to seek care at any time.

Another patient from Bihar said that the cost of treatment in private hospitals is unaffordable, particularly the expensive clotting factors, and expressed gratitude for the free services provided at the centre.

Medical Perspectives on Treatment and Costs

Doctors and officials at the hospital underlined the importance of timely treatment. Civil Superintendent Dharitri Parmar noted that delayed treatment can lead to disability and affect a patient's ability to live independently, while timely access to clotting factors significantly improves their lifestyle.

Hospital authorities also highlighted the high cost involved in treating hemophilia. Resident Medical Officer Ketan Nayak said that the centre incurs an average annual expenditure of Rs 4-5 crore, funded by the Gujarat government. He added that clotting factors, which are crucial for surgeries, are procured centrally through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), and treatment for a single patient can sometimes cost between Rs 70 lakh to Rs 2 crore.

Restoring Hope and Mobility

Officials at the Hemophilia Care Centre stated that many patients who arrive with severe mobility issues are able to walk again after treatment, despite being told elsewhere to live with their condition.

With free treatment and government support, Surat is steadily becoming a beacon of hope for hemophilia patients who previously had limited access to affordable care.