Surat is aiming to become a 'Zero Waste City' by prioritizing 'Green Growth'. The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has set a target to achieve 100 per cent recycling of construction and demolition (C&D) waste generated in the city.

In a significant step towards making Surat an emerging national leader in environmental conservation and scientific waste management, the 'Urban Development Year' declared by the state government, Surat Municipal Corporation has given priority to 'Green Growth' while advancing modern urban infrastructure said an official statement on Thursday.

According to an official statement, the city is steadily shaping an identity that goes beyond being the 'Diamond City', aiming to become a 'Zero Waste City'.

Targeting 100% C&D Waste Recycling

The statement also mentioned that the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has set a target to achieve 100 per cent recycling of construction and demolition (C&D) waste generated in the city. A structured system is being put in place to ensure that construction waste is diverted directly to the planned site or to the plants, where it will be recycled and reused.

Significant Environmental Impact

The official statement also mentioned that by achieving 100% recycling of construction waste, Surat's initiative goes beyond cleanliness and reflects a strong commitment to environmental responsibility. The recycling process helps reduce CO₂ emissions of approximately over 500 tons every year, equivalent to saving 2,50,000 kg of coal, mentioned the report.

As per the report, it is stated that at present, around 80 metric tons of demolition waste is recycled daily. C&D waste is turned into paver blocks, while other construction waste is processed into high-quality products, added the report.

Boosting Circular Economy through Policy

Under SMC guidance, and with the support of the State and Central Governments, waste is being recycled and managed through scientific systems. A dedicated Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Recycling Plant has been established to convert construction and demolition waste into useful products, the statement further added.

The statement also highlighted that the Corporation has made it mandatory for government tenders to use up to 20 per cent recycled material produced at the city's recycling plant, where this policy not only boosts the market for recycled products but also strengthens the circular economy. (ANI)