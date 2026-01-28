A family dispute over last rites exposed a shocking crime in Surat. Police say a woman allegedly poisoned and suffocated her husband after years of abuse, leading to a forensic post‑mortem and murder charges.

A 39‑year‑old woman has been arrested in Surat after police alleged she poisoned and later suffocated her husband to death. The crime came to light when a quarrel over burial arrangements raised suspicion, prompting a forensic post‑mortem that confirmed death due to asphyxia caused by compression of the neck and chest.

The accused, identified as Ishrat Khatun, was taken into custody by Limbayat police. The victim, Haider Ali, also 39, was a native of Bihar’s East Champaran district and worked as a tile‑fitting labourer in Mumbai. He visited his family in Surat once or twice a month. Investigators said Khatun, unable to tolerate repeated abuse, allegedly decided to eliminate him.

According to police, Ali arrived in Surat on January 1. Khatun prepared turmeric milk for him, claiming it would help in the cold weather, but allegedly mixed insecticide into the drink. Ali’s health deteriorated soon after, and he vomited repeatedly. Despite his condition, he was not taken to hospital.

On January 5, when Ali was extremely weak, Khatun allegedly sat on his chest and strangled him with her hands. Later, she informed her brother‑in‑law, Arshad, that Ali was unwell. The family rushed him to SMIMER Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Following a routine post‑mortem, the body was handed over to relatives.

A dispute arose when Ali’s brother insisted on burial in their native Bihar, while Khatun wanted the rites in Surat. Suspicion grew, and police were contacted. On January 6, a forensic post‑mortem was ordered, confirming death by asphyxia. The family then took the body to Bihar, where Ali was buried on January 9.

Police registered a case against Khatun under BNS Sections 103(1) for murder and 123 for causing hurt by poison. The couple had been married for 15 years and had four children. Authorities said they are investigating whether any other person was involved in the crime.