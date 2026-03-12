Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu directed district collectors to proactively attract investments and promote industries for wealth creation, focusing on developing key economic regions like Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Tirupati.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advised district collectors to be proactive in attracting investments to promote industries for wealth creation. Addressing the collectors conference at the secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that steps should be taken to ensure investments coming to the state and in grounding the projects. He stated that the government is developing the Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati regions under the Economic Region Development initiative.

Driving Industrial Growth

The Chief Minister noted that Orvakal has already been developed as an industrial cluster, and with infrastructure such as an airport now available, it is expected to grow into a major industrial hub in the future. Similarly, Kopparthi in Kadapa district should also be developed as an industrial cluster. The Chief Minister said meetings should also be organised in districts to promote investments.

District-wise Strategy and Accountability

The government will introduce district-wise rankings based on the Speed of doing business. He criticised the previous government, stating that no investors came forward between 2019 and 2024. He said that land allocated to industries during 2014-2019 was diverted to other purposes by the previous government.

If industries cannot be brought to a district, then tourism, IT, MSMEs or agriculture should be promoted depending on the strengths and advantages of the district. Development strategies should be based on local strengths and opportunities. He said collectors and ministers should not wait for investors to come to them. Instead, they must identify investors and proactively approach them. He cited the example of Hyderabad, stating that consistent promotion led to the establishment of the Indian School of Business (ISB).

Collectors must focus on how many investments, jobs, and increases in per capita income are achieved in their districts. In the next collectors' meeting, their performance in promoting industries will be reviewed. He also emphasised the need to focus on infrastructure projects such as ports, airports, and railways.

New Strategic Projects

The Chief Minister also announced that the government is considering establishing an Electronics City near Hindupur.

Boosting the Tourism and Hospitality Sector

Stating that the hospitality sector has huge Potential, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh has vast opportunities in the hospitality sector for which tourism has been granted industry status. He noted that some countries have successfully developed tourism even in places with very few natural advantages, whereas Andhra Pradesh has numerous historical sites and pilgrimage centres. Ancient monuments and structures with rich historical value must be encouraged and developed.

The state aims to create 50,000 hotel rooms across Andhra Pradesh, while also encouraging large-scale development of homestays. He said that due to global conflicts, domestic tourism is expected to grow as people prefer travelling locally instead of abroad. Temple towns should be developed not only as spiritual destinations but also as places that provide mental relaxation and tourism experiences.

Developing Key Tourism Destinations

The Chief Minister highlighted several key tourism destinations, including PapikondaluGandikota (India's Grand Canyon), and Suryalanka, which he said could be developed on par with Goa. He said Thimmamma Marrimanu could become a major tourist destination if proper infrastructure is developed. Kambham Cheruvu was described as Asia's largest man-made water reservoir, and a tourism project at Pulicat Lake should be handed over to reputed companies for development.

The Chief Minister also suggested creating wayside amenities, EV charging stations and night halt facilities along national highways, which could attract investments. He said district collectors will soon be authorised to allocate land up to 5 acres through APIIC for projects. The government also plans to develop Disneyland and Bhavani Island in Vijayawada as tourism destinations.

Fostering a Creative Economy

He further announced that a Creative City will be established in Amaravati to encourage content creators, AI, film and creative industries, aiming to boost the creative economy in the state.

Ministers, senior officials from various departments and district collectors participated. (ANI)