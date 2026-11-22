NCP MP Supriya Sule raised concerns over rising crime rates in Maharashtra, specifically in Baramati. She warned of potential protests if law and order do not improve, promising to address the issue during the upcoming state Assembly session.

Supriya Sule Warns of Protest Over Rising Crime in Maharashtra State

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday expressed serious concern over rising crime in Maharashtra and a recent firing incident in Baramati, warning that her party will be forced to launch a protest if the police response does not improve. Speaking to reporters in Thane, the MP said she has repeatedly brought the deteriorating law and order situation to the attention of the Maharashtra Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, as well as the Pune Superintendent of Police and the Pune City Police Commissioner.

"Crime is increasing massively, and it is extremely concerning that such incidents, which never used to happen in Baramati taluka, have now started taking place. If the police do not improve their response, we will be forced to protest," Sule said. Citing Central government data pointing to an increase in crime in the state, Sule noted that she had also written to the Chief Minister regarding the issue last month. While praising the Maharashtra Police as "children of farmers" who do an excellent job, she said expectations from the Home Minister were not being met, and added that all 10 NCP (SP) MLAs will raise the issue transparently during the upcoming state Assembly session.

Addressing speculation over the Delimitation Bill and reports linking her name to a Union Cabinet berth, Sule clarified that her party has not yet received the draft legislation. "First of all, the bill has not even reached us yet. Once it does, our party will discuss it in detail and state our stand clearly," the Baramati MP said. Responding to questions on allegations against opposition MPs, including claims of Rs 150-crore offers raised by Sanjay Raut, Sule said, "In a strong democracy, everyone has the right to make allegations." On Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti's reported remarks questioning policing during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Sule termed the statement unfortunate if accurate. "If this is true, it is really unfortunate," she said.

Speaking on drought conditions in the state and complaints that relief is not reaching beneficiaries, Sule described the situation as concerning. She said MPs personally review relief efforts every week in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies and remain in constant touch with district collectors to ensure aid reaches the last person. Commenting on the recent decline in gold and silver prices, Sule observed that prices have been dropping over the past week and have not yet stabilised. Referring to broader economic developments, including US President Donald Trump's recent China visit and rising oil prices, she said a clearer picture of the reasons behind the drop would emerge in two to four days after detailed study. Asked about Anand Ambedkar's recent remarks, Sule said she had not heard his speech yet and would comment only after listening to it. She also paid tribute to the BJP Rajya Sabha MP who passed away following a heart attack, recalling his earlier association with the NCP under Sharad Pawar, who first made him an MLC.