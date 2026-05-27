NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule criticised the Maharashtra government, alleging a 'gang war' is underway in Pune due to escalating crime. She cited Union Home Ministry data to support her claim and questioned the administration's and police's inaction.

'Gang War Underway in Pune': Supriya Sule Slams Law and Order

Ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday alleged a sharp deterioration in the law and order situation in Pune, claiming that crime in the city is rising continuously and that a "gang war is currently underway".

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Sule made the remarks while also referring to the issue of a shed built for animal sacrifice in Mira Road ahead of Eid ul-Adha, but primarily focused her criticism on the law and order situation in Maharashtra. "Crime in Pune is escalating continuously, day after day. A gang war is currently underway," Sule said while speaking to reporters. She added that the situation required urgent attention from the state administration.

She further cited data, claiming it was sourced from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. "This data comes from the Union Government's Ministry of Home Affairs: Pune holds the top spot for crime within the state and the fifth spot nationwide," she said.

Questioning the effectiveness of governance and policing, Sule asked what steps were being taken by the Maharashtra government. "What exactly is the Maharashtra government doing? What is the police force doing? After all, the Maharashtra Police is known to be an excellent and honest force. The fault lies with the invisible force operating from behind the police," she added.

Clash in Mira Road Over Goats for Eid

Her remarks come after clashes broke out in Mira Road's Poonam Cluster Society after residents protested against the presence of goats brought inside the premises for sacrifice ahead of Eid Al-Adha, prompting heavy police deployment to restore order in the area on Tuesday.

Tensions escalated outside the housing society, with allegations and counter-allegations between two groups, leading to a confrontation that turned violent.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mira-Bhayandar, Rahul Chauhan, said the matter was discussed in a meeting after objections were raised, following which the municipal corporation designated a separate location for the activity. He added that residents mutually agreed to shift the goats from the society to the designated site, after which the situation was brought under control. (ANI)