The Supreme Court has issued notices to government and political bodies regarding a traders' plea to ban protests in Delhi's busy areas, arguing that such demonstrations cause significant disruptions to commercial activity and financial losses.

Supreme Court Seeks Responses on Plea to Ban Protests in Busy Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre, Delhi government, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the Indian National Congress (INC), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the All India Students’ Association (AISA) on a plea by Delhi traders’ associations seeking an absolute ban on protests in busy areas of the national capital, alleging that demonstrations disrupt business and cause financial losses.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the aforesaid respondents on the plea filed by Kirana Committee, an association of shop vendors and businesspersons, and Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchants’ Association. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, argued that recent protests in congested commercial areas have affected the business and livelihood of traders and shopkeepers, who also have a fundamental right to carry on their business. The petitioners have sought to stop all kinds of protests being carried out by any group in busy parts of Delhi, contending that demonstrations disrupt normal commercial activity and cause losses to businesses. Rohatgi also questioned the Delhi Police’s decision to designate Ram Leela Maidan as a protest site, arguing that the ground is located in the heart of the city and surrounded by wholesale markets. The plea seeks its denotification as a designated protest venue.

The matter had come up before the Supreme Court earlier as well. The Court had then declined to issue notice after noting that the organisations and political parties against whom relief was being sought had not been impleaded. It had asked the petitioners to add the relevant parties in their plea before it could seek their responses. The Court is also hearing several petitions concerning restrictions on protests in Delhi, including challenges arising from police action against demonstrators and the restrictions imposed on gatherings in parts of the national capital. Today, the matters were listed before the Court. The court, however, adjourned the cases and said that it will soon provide a date to hear them.