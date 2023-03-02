Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court says panel of PM, CJI, LoP should appoint Election Commissioners

    In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the appointment of the CEC and ECs will be done by the President on the advise of a committee comprising the PM, LoP in the Lok Sabha, and the CJI.

    Supreme Court says panel of PM, Chief Justice of India, Leader of Opposition should appoint Election Commissioners gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners will be appointed by the President on the suggestion of a committee comprising of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India.

    A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph further said if the LoP is away, the committee to select the ECs and CEC will have the head of the single biggest opposition party in the Lok Sabha, according to the statement. The court added that the norm will continue to hold good till a law is passed by Parliament.

    Also Read | Adani-Hindenburg Report: SC gives SEBI 2 months to probe charges, sets up panel that includes Nandan Nilakeni

    While pronouncing the judgment headed by Justice K.M. Joseph, he said, "Hallmark of a substantial and liberal democracy must be borne in mind, democracy is inextricably linked to the power of the people. The power of the ballot is supreme, capable of unseating the most powerful parties."

    Currently, the CEC and ECs are appointed by the President to a tenure of six years, or up to the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. The bench delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking a collegium-like system for the appointment of election commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.

    Also Read | PM Modi to G20 Foreign Ministers: 'Global governance has failed... Multilateralism is in crisis'

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adani Hindenburg row: Supreme Court constitutes expert panel, directs SEBI for probe AJR

    Meet the SC-appointed expert panel members who will probe Adani-Hindenburg case

    Adani Hindenburg Report SC gives SEBI 2 months to probe charges, sets up panel that includes Nandan Nilakeni

    Adani-Hindenburg Report: SC gives SEBI 2 months to probe charges, sets up panel that includes Nandan Nilakeni

    Tripura Election 2023 Counting of Votes leads results live updates BJP Congress Tipra Motha Party gcw

    Tripura Election 2023: BJP emerges as single largest party

    Sagardighi bypoll counting of votes live updates leads and results winner Trinamool Congress

    Sagardighi Bypoll Result: Congress party's Byron Biswas set to dethrone Trinamool Congress

    Meghalaya election 2023 counting of votes congress, BJP, NPP and TMC winning party candidates AJR

    Meghalaya 2023 Mandate: NPP emerges as single largest party

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Australia loses final 6 wickets for 11 runs; will lead of 88 suffocate India?-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Australia loses final 6 wickets for 11 runs; will lead of 88 suffocate India?

    India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: It is the greatest bit of rubbish - Ian Chappell on players, administrators influencing pitch preparations-ayh

    'It is the greatest bit of rubbish' - Ian Chappell on players, administrators influencing pitch preparations

    Adani Hindenburg row: Supreme Court constitutes expert panel, directs SEBI for probe AJR

    Meet the SC-appointed expert panel members who will probe Adani-Hindenburg case

    Adani Hindenburg Report SC gives SEBI 2 months to probe charges, sets up panel that includes Nandan Nilakeni

    Adani-Hindenburg Report: SC gives SEBI 2 months to probe charges, sets up panel that includes Nandan Nilakeni

    When is Holika Dahan? Know date, muhurat time, significance and all you need to know RBA

    When is Holika Dahan? Know date, muhurat time, significance and all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon